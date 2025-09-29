Competitive eaters hold 'chowdown' event to devour harmful species: 'We've got to eat our way out of this problem'

"It makes sense for us to be here."

Sometimes, the best way to solve a big environmental problem is also the most delicious one. At the Maryland State Fair, a group of competitive eaters showed just how that's done, taking on a destructive invasive species one bite at a time.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the inaugural Battle of the Bay: Wild Caught Blue Catfish Chowdown brought together 11 competitors to see who could eat the most fried blue catfish in 10 minutes. The event was created to highlight a tasty solution to a serious ecological issue threatening the Chesapeake Bay.

"Blue catfish is a problem here in the Chesapeake Bay. We've got to eat our way out of this problem," Matthew Scales, the seafood marketing director of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, told the Sun. Richard Shea, president of Major League Eating, added that the event was a natural fit, explaining: "I know [blue catfish] is a celebrated item in these areas, which is not unlike what Major League Eating does — we go to New Orleans for crawfish and Buffalo for wings. It makes sense for us to be here."

Invasive species are non-native organisms that can wreak havoc on local ecosystems, often by outcompeting native wildlife for food and resources. By creating a commercial market and encouraging people to eat them, officials hope to bring the ecosystem back into balance. The strategy seems to be catching on with home chefs, too, as one Redditor recently went viral for sharing photos of delicious tacos made from invasive lionfish.

Much like the blue catfish, lionfish are a major threat in the Atlantic, where their voracious appetites and rapid reproduction rates disrupt delicate coral reef ecosystems. To fight back, people are sharing simple and tasty recipes online, including one for lionfish sashimi that helps anyone turn an invasive predator into a great meal.

The catfish chowdown was a huge success. While some came just for the competition, others left with a memorable culinary experience.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Clay Piccerillo, a Frederick resident and the contest's most local participant, assured the Sun he is "never eating it again." In the end, James Webb, a professional eater from Australia, took home the top prize after consuming nearly 8 pounds of the fish. Clutching his stomach after the contest, he told the Sun that despite feeling very full, it was "worth it."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.