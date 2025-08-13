  • Food Food

Coastal communities take on destructive invasive species by serving them at restaurants: 'It is absolutely OK to eat them'

Beyond protecting biodiversity, this pivot is creating jobs and boosting local economies.

by Taylor Smith
Beyond protecting biodiversity, this pivot is creating jobs and boosting local economies.

Photo Credit: iStock

In Tunisia and across the Mediterranean, coastal communities are fighting an invasive species by turning it into food. The Atlantic blue crab is a fast breeder that is destroying native clam, mussel, and eel populations. 

As sea temperatures rise because of the changing climate, nonnative species such as blue crabs, lionfish, and rabbitfish are flooding European waters, disrupting ecosystems and threatening traditional fisheries. 

But instead of being passive victims, communities from Italy to Tunisia are adapting by harvesting these invaders and turning them into viable food sources.

Two invasive species of blue crab, in particular, have become notorious: one from the Atlantic, the other from the Indo-Pacific. Nicknamed "Daesh" by Tunisian fishers for their destructive behavior, these crabs tear up nets, decimate native shellfish, and reproduce at alarming rates. 

The initial ecological nightmare transformed into a community conservation success. Over 30 processing plants in Tunisia are now active, exporting fresh, frozen, and cooked crab to more than 27 nations across Asia, Europe, and North America.

The goal? Reclaiming balance where ecosystems have shifted. "If, while on holiday this year, you see blue crabs at the fish markets or on your seafood platter, it is absolutely OK to eat them," WWF marine expert Simone Niedermüller told Radio FM4.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Beyond protecting biodiversity, this pivot is creating jobs and boosting local economies. For instance, women in communities were taught to construct blue crab-specific pots and created recipes with the species, with several tastings organized to showcase the variety of possible dishes, according to TP24.

The initiative reflects a broader trend of embracing invasive species. Florida chefs have embraced lionfish, wild boar is being served in fine dining, and people are hosting cook-offs featuring invasive plants. Each initiative shows how human appetites can be powerful tools for environmental restoration and local economies. 

Next time you see blue crab on the menu, dig in. Your bite can help reduce ecological harm, support resilient fishing communities, and drive the seas toward a cleaner, safer future.

Why do you eat plant-based foods?

The health benefits 🥗

It's cheaper 💰

It's good for the planet 🌎

I prefer the taste 😋

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x