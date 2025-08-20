Fisherman urges people to eat invasive crabs wreaking havoc on waterways: 'Very easy to make'

While fishing for food can be harmful for marine ecosystems if done to excess, there are some instances where it can be surprisingly beneficial.

Fisherman and YouTuber Empty Handed Fisherman (@emptyhandedfisherman) posted a short video showing how he catches and eats invasive green crabs.

Green crabs, like the ones shown in this video, are invasive because they're highly aggressive, have few natural predators in their introduced range, and are voracious predators of native shellfish like clams, mussels, and oysters. Green crabs also dig up and damage eelgrass and salt marsh habitats.

In his video, Empty Handed Fisherman explains that he is explicitly looking for smaller green crabs. He deployed a small cage and caught three crabs in one attempt.

Back home, he prepares the crabs by cutting them down the center of their body, killing them instantly so they don't suffer. The Empty Handed Fisherman then coats the crabs with batter and places them in the fryer until fully cooked.

This delicious and easy-to-prepare meal is a great way to remove these harmful crabs from environments where they don't belong. Removing invasive species can give native wildlife and habitats a fighting chance, making waterways healthier and more resilient. In this case, it's a win-win: fewer destructive crabs and a tasty dinner.

Green crab isn't the only invasive species that can be turned into a tasty meal. Chefs, hunters, and fishermen alike have made meals out of several invasive species, such as blackchin tilapia in Thailand, wild boar in Texas, and crawfish across the United States. In many cases, local scientists encourage such behavior as a way to control the population of invasive species.

The comment section was filled with viewers wishing they could have a taste. "They look delicious," one user commented.

Another user said, "I want some."

In response, a fellow green crabber replied and said, "Very easy to make.

