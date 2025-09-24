Scientists make key breakthrough to combat dangerous threat to food chain: 'Poses serious risks'

The authors' framework provides engineers with a starting point for furthering the research.

A new lab study suggests a cleaner method for recovering copper from industrial wastewater — and repurposing that metal for practical use.

A Nature article reported that tiny doses of chalcone-derived organic molecules, related to compounds found in plants, can accelerate zinc cementation. It's a low-energy process where dissolved copper attaches to zinc, allowing it to be collected and reused.

The team behind the study discovered that these bio-based additives alter the growth of copper deposits. They help copper form porous, branching layers that accelerate mass transfer and enhance recovery efficiency.

As the researchers explained in the study, "As a non-biodegradable element that accumulates in aquatic organisms, copper poses serious risks to both ecosystems and human health."

This breakthrough could aid in water cleanup, particularly since copper is one of the most hazardous contaminants found in industrial wastewater.

In tests, the researchers' approach combined laboratory kinetics with a mechanistic model to explain why the "green" additives speed up copper recovery — without adding harsh chemical substances or external power.

Removing copper from wastewater has two main benefits.

First, it reduces the release of toxic waste into the environment. Second, it puts a useful metal back into circulation. This can help lower production costs and provide material for construction, automotive, and industrial applications.

Projects like this complement our individual efforts, like choosing plastic-free options and supporting brands with plastic-free packaging, which help reduce pollution in our rivers and oceans.

Zinc cementation works at room temperature, needs no external power, and requires relatively simple equipment, making it a practical fit for busy treatment plants.

While promising, this is still in the early stages of lab work. Its performance in real-world applications may vary.

Competing ions and pH swings could affect the results. Other factors include the additive cost and sourcing, as well as how facilities handle the dissolved zinc released during the cementation process.

The authors' framework provides engineers with a starting point for furthering the research. This will help them tweak and improve the model as needed, leading to a more efficient and effective system.

Over time, this will have a positive impact, as smarter chemistry can turn a persistent pollutant into a clean raw material.

If hurdles are overcome, the payoffs are straightforward. There will be less hazardous sludge to deal with and a steadier stream of recovered copper that can replace virgin metal. It's a small yet impactful step toward cleaner water and better use of available resources.

