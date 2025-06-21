Farmers devastated after freak weather event results in near-total loss of harvest: 'We are left with nothing'

"I had pinned all my hopes on this harvest."

Greater Kashmir reported that freak weather has hit India's fruit sector, with a hailstorm destroying crops in northwest Kashmir's apple growing region. The fruit crop losses affect not just growers but also sellers, transporters, and packagers.

What happened?

Besides mango farmers, apple orchard owners face erratic weather patterns disrupting India's agriculture. On June 2, a hailstorm damaged 45-90% of potential apple harvests in at least 12 villages of Shopian district.

Locals said marble- or chickpea-size hail fell during a 15- to 35-minute downpour. "My sister is getting married next month, and I had pinned all my hopes on this harvest. We are left with nothing," one farmer said, per Greater Kashmir.

In a FairPlanet interview, locals said hailstorms have become more common in Kashmir since 2022.

Why are erratic weather patterns concerning?

Rising global temperatures drive unpredictable weather that can wipe out harvests, ruin produce, and put pressure on both farmers and consumers. Meanwhile, lower yields and disruptions in produce storage and transport often lead to higher prices for consumers.

In the United States, producers of various fruits have also experienced weather-related crop failures. These include grapes in California ($272 million in losses), blueberries in Georgia and North Carolina ($49 million and $13 million), and strawberries in Florida ($7 million).

Around the world, extreme weather is affecting food supply chains. In Nepal and Côte d'Ivoire, prolonged drought has put livelihoods, nutrition, and mental health at risk with rising food costs.

Meanwhile, flooding in storm-battered Queensland and New South Wales led to steep hikes in produce prices.

What's being done to support farmers in the aftermath of hailstorms?

Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture minister pledged quick relief for affected Shopian farmers and proposed a weather-based insurance scheme after visiting the region.

However, the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union has long called for a comprehensive policy. The group wants the government to subsidize nets similar to what farmers use in Spain to protect crops from intense hailstorms.

Some environment-focused companies are monitoring hail events, which have become "silent threats" to global agriculture, including Kisters, which developed HailSens IoT for that purpose.

Individuals can support food security by choosing products grown through environmentally friendly farming or weather-resilient food systems that feature smarter irrigation, rotating crops, and planting drought-tolerant seeds.

Also, exploring public transportation options and modernizing homes can help reduce harmful pollution that fuels severe hail events. Staying informed about critical climate issues is another way to manage weather challenges.

