Farmers devastated after brutal weather wipes out harvests: 'This time, the ... crop has suffered losses'

In Western India, mango farmers are having a tough time. The Gir Kesar mango, known for its bright color and sweet flavor, isn't growing like it usually does. Many trees that should be full of fruit are coming up empty.

What's happening?

In Gujarat's Kutch district, farmers say they've lost up to 85% of their mango crop this year. A mix of strange weather is to blame.

According to a report from ETV Bharat, the trees bloomed early. Then a heat wave hit and scorched the buds. After that, dew showed up when it normally wouldn't, causing the rest of the flowers to fall off before they could grow into fruit.

"I have about 1,200 mango trees in my orchard. This time, the mango crop has suffered losses due to dew and heat," said Mayurbhai Bhimani, a farmer from Versalpar. With harvest season just around the corner, farmers say this is one of the worst years they've seen.

Why is this impacting farmers and food?

Hotter, drier, and more unpredictable weather is making it harder to grow crops in multiple regions. India grows more mangoes than any other country, and Gir Kesar mangoes are a big deal in Gujarat. When crops fail, farmers lose money — and it can lead to higher prices for shoppers.

It's not just mango farmers in India dealing with these kinds of problems. In Spain, extreme droughts and heat waves have led to a sharp drop in olive oil production, causing prices to spike and even leading to thefts of olives and olive trees. In New Hampshire, farmers faced what some call "weather whiplash," with heavy rain and dry spells alternating, disrupting planting seasons. As the planet gets hotter and weather patterns get more unpredictable, growing food is becoming riskier everywhere.

What's being done to protect crops?

Some farmers in India are trying shade nets, different watering setups, or using crop insurance to get through it. The bigger issue is that rising temperatures are driving more of these extreme weather swings. We need to slow down the pollution that's warming the planet and ensure farmers have what they need to continue growing and producing.

On an individual level, choosing food from climate-resilient farms, reducing food waste, and supporting local growers who use sustainable methods can all help. Staying informed by exploring climate issues is a great place to start.

