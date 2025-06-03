Food prices skyrocket as extreme weather wipes out staple crops: 'It's something we've never seen before in this region'

"The fields don't produce like they used to."

Shoppers in towns across Côte d'Ivoire are struggling to find affordable staple foods such as plantains, cassava, and tomatoes because erratic weather patterns have disrupted local farming, Mongabay reported.

What's happening?

In Soubré, a town in the southwestern part of the West African nation, market shelves that once held abundant plantains now sit nearly empty. Prices have skyrocketed, with a small bunch of plantains costing two to three times what it did just a few years ago.

Melaine Kouassi, a resident, has noticed the change.

"In the past, it was normal to have periods when certain products were hard to come by. But now, we can go almost an entire year without having enough in the markets," she said.

This shortage affects other staples, too. Tomato prices have doubled over the past year, for example, straining household budgets. "I go to the farmers' fields to get supplies, but right now there are no plantains — we just can't find any," Fatima Koné, who sells farm produce in Soubré, said.

Parfait Koffi Yao, a cocoa farmer, described a recent catastrophe.

"During the December harvest season, farmers couldn't produce anything. The Sassandra River overflowed and flooded the plantations. It's something we've never seen before in this region," he said.

The unpredictable weather has affected not just food crops but also commodity crops including cocoa, a key export for the country.

Why is food scarcity concerning?

For farmers in Côte d'Ivoire, failed harvests mean lost income and food insecurity for their families.

"The fields don't produce like they used to," farmer Célestin Oura said. "When we have only a small harvest of yams or bananas, we'd rather keep that food to feed our families."

For urban residents, the food shortages translate to higher grocery bills and fewer options. When basic foods become luxury items, many households must adapt their diets, sometimes compromising nutrition.

The situation in Côte d'Ivoire offers a preview of what many regions may experience as the climate changes. West Africa faces particular challenges from weather shifts, with agriculture forming the backbone of rural economies.

When you depend on predictable rainfall patterns to grow your food, even minor disruptions can harm your ability to feed your family and make a living.

What can I do about food security?

You can support climate-resilient agriculture by choosing certified sustainable products from West Africa, including fair trade cocoa. These programs often help farmers implement more environmentally friendly growing practices and earn fair wages.

Supporting organizations that work with smallholder farmers is another way you can help. These programs teach techniques such as planting drought-resistant crop varieties, better water management, and sustainable pest control.

Reducing your carbon footprint at home by cutting back on driving, eating a more plant-based diet, or switching to renewable energy can help protect food systems worldwide.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.