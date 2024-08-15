Gardener shares 'fun and easy' hack to make use of excessive harvest from your tomato plants: 'Perfect way to use fresh tomatoes'

"I am going to try this."

It can be overwhelming trying to harvest and use all the produce from your garden at once. The next time your garden is overflowing with fresh tomatoes, consider stocking up on tomato sauce with this simple recipe.

Gardener and plant enthusiast Michelle (@gardensandchickens) shares an easy way to turn a basket of organic tomatoes into delicious sauce you can freeze and store year-round.

Gardening guru Michelle recommends gathering about 1.5 pounds of fresh tomatoes to turn into homemade sauce.

Once you've picked all of your tomatoes, chop them up and add the tomatoes to a baking pan. You can also add a chopped onion and a small head of garlic for extra flavor.

Drizzle two tablespoons of olive oil over the chopped ingredients and sprinkle one teaspoon of salt. Bake the vegetables in the oven at 475 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes or until the tomatoes are bubbly and juicy.

Blend the mixture until smooth and add the sauce into a storage container before freezing. The sauce will remain fresh for about a year.

"Here's an easy, simple way to use up a ton of tomatoes," says Michelle. "I get to use this all year long for all my sauce needs."

Michelle's tomato sauce hack is helping gardeners maximize their harvests while encouraging them to preserve food. Keeping your food fresh longer prevents you from wasting unnecessary food and money.

When food products get thrown out, they rot in landfills, releasing harmful, planet-warming gases. However, by growing your own fruits and vegetables and preserving your food products, you can save up to $600 on groceries each year.

Across the U.S., organizations dedicated to sustainable eating habits are helping to combat food waste. Companies such as TooGoodToGo, FlashFood, and Misfits Market are all working to help individuals shop and eat sustainably.

