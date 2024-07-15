Mom shares 'easiest' gardening hack to turn kitchen scraps into seemingly endless strawberries: 'How did I never know this?'

  • Home Home

by Jenna Reilly
Strawberries are a crowd-pleaser in many families, and it can be pricey to keep up with the demand in your household. Thanks to this gardening hack, now you can grow your own.

The scoop

Instagrammer and mom Mama Now What (@mamanowwhat) shared a clip showing just how easy it is to grow your own strawberries.

First, you'll need to snack on some strawberries (what a delicious first step) and then save the scraps. Mama Now What writes, "Instead of tossing out those tops, here's a fun and sustainable way to make the most out of them."

Plant each strawberry top under a couple of inches of soil in your garden. They'll need sunlight and regular watering, just like many other seedlings

After a few weeks, you'll have new strawberry plants popping up in your garden and plenty of fresh berries all summer long. 

"From saving money to reducing waste and enjoying fresh, homegrown strawberries, it's a win-win for everyone!" the poster wrote. 

How it's helping

Whether starting a strawberry patch is the beginning of your garden or an expansion of what you're already growing, it can add a lot of value to your life.

Gardening has so many benefits, including improved mental and physical health. Gardeners tend to experience lower stress and anxiety levels, and they get more heart-healthy exercise weekly as well as fresh air and sunshine.

Those who garden to grow their own food experience even more perks. Being able to access fruits and vegetables in your own backyard helps people eat healthier, more fiber-rich diets and save money on produce. No need to spend time shopping and buying produce at the store if you can snag some from your garden.

Gardening and growing fruits and vegetables are also great for the environment. It reduces the demand for mass-produced food that requires energy consumption to be processed and shipped. Using food scraps for gardening also reduces the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, polluting the atmosphere with heat-trapping gases. 

Gardening is great for you and the environment. Like Mama Now What says, it's a win-win.

What everyone's saying

Other Instagrammers were shocked at how simple this hack is. One user wrote: "What??? How did I never know this??"

Another commented, "Wait that's it??!"

One user gave the hack a shot and said: "Just tried this. Will let you know how mine turn out!"

"Yes!!! This is the easiest thing to do and strawberries grow well," another confirmed. 

