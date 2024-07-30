Garden expert reveals how your sprouted onions could be the secret to thriving tomatoes: 'I do this every year'

It can be alarming to see your onions growing green stalks, but you don't have to throw them away. They can be useful.

TikToker and gardener Marv (@plantedinthegarden) posted a video with a helpful tip on how to use those sprouted onions.

The scoop

First, Marv said that these onions are safe to eat and then started peeling the onion to reveal two sprouts.

"You can plant [them] directly in soil," they said.

The gardener added: "Onions make a great companion plant to tomatoes. I always make sure to plant one or two of them beside my tomatoes."

Marv warned that the onions wouldn't "sprout any onion bulbs" but said, "you can eat the greens."

How it's working

These onion sprouts can help your tomatoes by enhancing growth, preventing disease, and deterring pests. The "pungent smell" is what keeps those pests away.

Using onions is a much safer form of pesticide. According to the European Environment Agency, when humans are exposed to chemical pesticides, it can cause chronic diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders. It can also cause developmental issues in children.

In addition, it can be hazardous to wildlife, such as bees and birds, causing population decline.

Even some of those so-called eco-friendly pest control options aren't as safe as claimed, as one gardener found out what they were using was toxic to bees.

Marv also noted that onion sprouts are easy to maintain and likely to survive winter and grow yearly.

If you don't have sprouted onions lying around, there are other ways to control pests without chemicals. You can even grow plants that naturally repel pests, such as basil. Another option is trap crops. These plants draw the pests away from the ones you want to protect.

What people are saying

One TikTok user was happy with the timing of this advice: "I have one in my kitchen window growing roots. Going to split it right now. Thanks!"

A person who uses the same method in their garden said: "It works, I do this every year."

Another TikToker shared a different way to deter pests: "I stick old garlic out there, too. Then just use the greens as needed."

