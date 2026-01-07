Woman urges people to eat plants easily found in wild: 'Eat all of it'

"I will be doing this."

A forager posted a video explaining how you can help conserve your local ecosystems while snacking on some greens.

TikToker Leilooney (@leilooney) shared the video explaining that you can help the environment by eating weeds that grow in your area. The post's caption read, "Foraging is an excellent way to get involved with conservation!"

The video shows her eating some greens she found outside with an in-video caption that said, "Mustard flowers taste exactly like broccoli and are invasive on our island."

In the post, she explained, "If you want to get involved in conservation but you don't have any time, eat the weeds. Find out what's in your area that you can eat, and eat it. Eat all of it."

Weeds are almost always invasive plants that don't belong in the ecosystem. They deplete resources and hog space, pushing out native species. This disrupts the delicate balance of the ecosystem and creates troubling ripple effects.

When one species suffers in an ecosystem, every species suffers. Controlling the spread of invasive species, such as mustard flowers, helps support a healthy, diverse ecosystem. It bolsters biodiversity, reducing climate-driven problems like disease outbreaks, extreme weather, and resource insecurity.

Invasive species can be anything from bullfrogs and fish to aggressive trees and vines. While it's usually best to leave wildlife alone, removing invasive species actually helps the planet.

This snack hack reduces the spread of invasive weeds while also giving you a nutritious, all-natural treat. Eating fresh greens can improve your diet, so both you and your local ecosystem can be healthier.

Foraging is a wonderful way to find free food, help the environment, and have fun. You can learn more about your local plant and animal species, and spend some soothing time outdoors. Plus, you may discover an edible weed that becomes your new favorite snack.

Just make sure you don't eat anything you're uncertain you've identified correctly (lookalikes exist). If you're a beginner, Tyrant Farms recommends connecting with experts to show you the ropes, along with offering additional foraging safety tips.

She convinced a few people to give this a go, with one commenter vowing, "I will be doing this."

