Experts band together on nighttime hunts for 'cannibalistic' creatures: 'Anything that fits in their mouth, they'll eat'

In Montana, the American bullfrog is threatening local ecosystems near mountainous lakes and rivers.

The bullfrog is considered an invasive species in most of the western United States, and in the Mission Valley region of northwest Montana, it's proving to be particularly aggressive. According to a report by Lake County Leader, several organizations are collaborating to control the spread.

The Montana Conservation Corps, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Wildlife Management Program, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have all been working on the Invasive Bullfrog Project since 2021 to reduce and manage the local population. They often kayak the waters at night to hunt the bullfrogs and collect their tadpoles in nets.

"Keeping them from establishing populations and breeding in these reservoirs is a main goal of this project, since it would be virtually impossible to remove them once the main irrigation reservoirs distribute them throughout the entire valley's irrigation system," said Amanda Emmel, an MCC fellow, per Lake County Leader.

Bullfrogs are native to the eastern and central U.S., but they have been spotted in this region of Montana since the 1960s. The population grew, and they became much more common by the 1990s. They're able to breed more often than other amphibians, and they are predatory to many species in their environment.

"They're bigger, they're tougher, and they can not only eat the native species themselves, but they eat their food. They can be highly cannibalistic," said Cara Thompson, a wildlife biologist with CSKT, per Lake County Leader.

"They can eat baby ducks, literally anything that fits in their mouth, they'll eat. They can really take a toll on biodiversity."

Invasive species can potentially destroy biodiversity by outcompeting native species for vital resources. It's crucial to be educated about invasives in your area so you can remove them or report them as directed by local officials.

Planting native plants in your yard will help naturally conserve resources, protect food supply, and limit the spread of diseases. You can help stop invasive plants and animals in your neighborhood by installing native plants at home and rewilding your yard.

