Fishermen urge people to eat creatures wreaking havoc on local waterways: 'Demand continues to grow'

Sri Lankan fishers are making the most of a frustrating situation, turning a negative into a positive. As the invasive snakehead fish have taken over freshwater fish populations, they have come up with a creative solution, the Associated Press reported.

Fisherman Sujeewa Kariyawasam said that the solution will "help control the spread of the snakehead population."

The invasive species has become a threat to the fishers whose livelihoods depend on the native fish population in the Deduru Oya reservoirs. Invasive snakehead fish have been eating fish and shellfish, and their population is increasing.

It is believed that the fish were part of a group imported from Thailand and Indonesia as decorative pets, and when they outgrew their tanks, owners released them into the reservoir, where they have outcompeted native fish for resources and have been eating them, causing their populations to decline dramatically. The snakehead fish have no predators in the reservoir, so their population has been growing unchecked. They are much larger than the native species, with large teeth and an aggressive demeanor.

The small prawns that the fishers typically catch and sell are now rare to find.

Local authorities attempted to combat the problem by sponsoring a fishing competition to try to control the snakehead population, but it did not succeed.





When invasive fish species are left unchecked, they can cause the extinction of other species. This can lead to further consequences, such as uncontrolled algal blooms, which are typically controlled by native populations.

Kariyawasam began making salted, dried fish from the snakehead fish he caught. Though the fish are not typically in high demand, the dried fish is becoming a popular local delicacy. Kariyawasam hopes that as he grows his dried fish business, it will help control the snakehead population so that local species can once again thrive and the balance of the ecosystem can be restored.

"I am working to further develop the business," said Kariyawasam, per the AP. "As demand continues to grow, more snakeheads will be caught."

