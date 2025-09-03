Expert urges people to eat plants that many consider backyard weeds: 'It has some flavor to it'

"There are things in nature that you are not going to taste anywhere else."

Could the solution to invasive species sometimes be as simple as eating them?

Rashel Morin-Tremblay, a foraging enthusiast from Chatham-Kent, Ontario, Canada, has turned what many consider backyard weeds into a dinner table treasure hunt that helps her family save money while also supporting local ecosystems, per a recent piece by CBC News.

Morin-Tremblay discovered that some of the most troublesome invasive plants also make surprisingly nutritious meals. "For example, garlic mustard is one of the most problematic invasives," she told CBC News. "It's not really garlic, but it has some flavor to it. It's great for making pesto and throwing in your salads."

A longtime forager, she noted that: "There are things in nature that you are not going to taste anywhere else. … You might not like it, but you might find something you really love."

She also pointed out that some plants offer natural remedies — jewelweed can soothe the irritation of poison ivy, and plantain can help ease the pain of bee stings.

Her approach helps tackle plant species management from a new angle. When people harvest plants for food, they're potentially removing species that can crowd out native wildlife habitats and discovering nutrient-dense ingredients that sometimes surpass store-bought greens.

Plants like dandelions, lamb's quarters, and burdock — typically dismissed as weeds — become free superfoods that help families save at the grocery store.

When invasive species take over natural areas, they disrupt the food sources that native birds, pollinators, and other wildlife depend on for survival. Removing these invasive weeds and plants creates space for native species to flourish, restoring the natural balance that keeps local ecosystems healthy and productive.

Morin-Tremblay's foraging philosophy shows that fighting invasive species and improving the health of the environment doesn't require any specialized equipment — just an appetite for adventure and a willingness to see weeds as supper, as well as curiosity and a commitment to learning to ensure you are safely picking food for your table.

"The plant fortifies itself to protect itself from the weather," Morin-Tremblay said. "And in doing so, it creates, like, antioxidants and more vitamins and minerals for us."

