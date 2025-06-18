Dumpster diver stunned by discovery in trash outside grocery store: 'Does anyone else get sad?'

The cost of living has increased globally, and consumers are spending more on produce and food. All the while, some stores are tossing out massive piles of pantry items and still edible food into the dumpster.

One dumpster diver pulled out boxes of still edible produce and shared their haul in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit.

"Does anyone else get sad seeing all the waste?" the OP asked, posting a picture of the food they rescued from the dumpster. The boxes of retrieved food contained bags of pears, apples, onions, cucumbers, heads of lettuce, and a few cartons of eggs.

Dumpster diving is salvaging still edible food or usable "waste" that has been tossed into the dumpster for the landfills. Dumpster divers have found live plants, gaming consoles, party decorations, food, and other items in the dumpster, saving consumers money on everyday household needs. It also gives products a second life instead of sealing their fates at a landfill.

Electronics thrown in the dumpster and left to deteriorate in landfills will leach hazardous chemicals into the soil and water and contaminate the environment. Fashion waste in landfills crowds the disposal sites with still usable clothes that could have been recycled or repurposed for new uses.

The dumpster sees so much waste, particularly from large corporations getting rid of inventory to make space for new items. However, tossing out still edible food when more consumers are finding it harder to manage their monthly grocery bills feels insensitive to people's real struggles.

"I felt a cold tube of raw pie dough and realized this was recently tossed this morning," the OP described.

Registering the temperature of thrown-out food, if you decide to go dumpster diving, is a good way to gauge whether the fresh food is still safe. It tells you how long the food has been out of the fridge or freezer, and from there, you can determine whether it's safe to take or not.

Some dumpster divers are extra cautious about taking meat or dairy from the dumpster, recognizing that the food could be expired or spoiled. If you find food while dumpster diving, using the sniff test can also help determine whether it's safe to take or not.

Answering the OP's original question of whether fellow dumpster divers felt sad about seeing all the waste, one commenter said, "All the time but when I get my hands on it I feel good that it's not going to waste."

Another commenter expressed, "Yep. I think every time how expensive grocery prices are even at hauldi and how many people have to choose between food and utilities, food and gas money, food and rent, food and car repair, food and shoes for their kid."

