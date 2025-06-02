Woman films jaw-dropping discovery in dumpster outside distribution center: 'This is so sad'

"These look like they were orders that just weren't delivered."

Just because something ends up in the trash, it doesn't always mean that it is trash.

One TikTok user (@dumpsterdivingmama) recorded a video of her impressive haul from one of her recent dumpster dives at the food warehouse.

"THE AMOUNT OF FOOD I FIND IS INSANE!" she wrote in the video's caption. Her video shows a first-person point of view of her digging through some recently tossed boxes in the dumpster.

She pulls out boxes and bags of gluten-free cereal, taco bowl kits, tortilla chips, turkey meat sticks, candy, chocolate, noodles, and other foods.

"These look like they were orders that just weren't delivered," the OP said in her video, pulling out what looks like a packing slip from one of the boxes.

As she continues to dive, she fills her back seat up with more nonperishable foods — all still before the expiration date labeled on the food's packaging.

One commenter noted, "Most aren't actual expiration dates, they are best before." The commenter explained that the food is still safe to consume even past the date — unless the food looks or smells funny — and that the food just won't be as nutritious or fresh as before the labeled date, so it might be a bit stale.

In a past dumpster diving haul, the same TikTok user found bags of freshly baked baguettes, cookies, and pastries in the dumpster of her local Panera.

A recent dumpster diver found cases of unopened snacks like Pop-Tarts and Hot Tamales, as well as household necessities like rolls of unopened paper towels and baby wipes.

All trash that is thrown in the dumpster is taken to landfill sites, which fill up quickly with how much waste we throw out every day.

In a time when global food prices and energy prices are on the rise, consumers are feeling the strain of a more expensive cost of living.

These frequent dumpster dive hauls show how prevalent food waste is, and just how much nonperishable food and household necessities one may be able to find on a dumpster dive trip.

However, take an abundance of caution when it comes to retrieving food from the dumpster — nonperishable foods are much safer to take home, and use your best judgment for other food items. Bring gloves, tools to help you reach and sort through the trash, and hand sanitizer for hygiene.

"This is so sad when they can just donate it to a food pantry," one commenter wrote under the OP's video.

"That's an amazing haul!" another user commented.

"Girl in this economy … yassss," a third commenter said.

