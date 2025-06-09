Dumpster diver stunned by incredible haul found behind Home Depot: 'They will thrive with you'

TikToker Rachel (@rchl420710) shared a video showing the haul of plants she rescued from a Home Depot dumpster.

"They will thrive with you," encouraged one commenter.

Rachel explained that this was her first experience with dumpster diving and expressed a bit of nervousness that she was caught in the act by a Home Depot employee. She was surprised by the kindness he showed by helping her load the plants into her car.

She intends to bring the wilted plants back to life and said she will definitely be dumpster diving again.

Dumpster diving is considered to be an environmentally friendly practice. Saving discarded items helps reduce the massive amount of waste that ends up in landfills. People rescuing food waste from stores and restaurants is a particularly helpful form of dumpster diving by satisfying hunger needs and eliminating some of the food waste that is a significant contributor to pollution. Edible food that would normally be thrown away is rescued from landfills, helping to reduce the negative environmental impact.

Companies like Too Good To Go are helping to salvage food that might otherwise end up in landfills, creating opportunities for companies to provide low-cost food to customers at a discount — a win-win for the retailer and the consumer.

Dumpster diving can inspire change. If retailers see that there is value in their discarded items, it will hopefully help them reconsider how they handle waste, driving a reduction in unnecessary disposal.

While dumpster diving is generally legal unless it involves trespassing, it is important to be careful. One may encounter sharp or dangerous objects, so wearing protective gear and using caution is wise. You should research food safety and ensure any edible items you recover are still OK to consume.

Rescuing plants from a dumpster is generally safe and can save home gardeners money as well as reduce waste. When allowed to thrive in a garden rather than die in a landfill, plants absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, helping improve air quality.

Every small action, like saving plants, contributes to sustainability and helps make our planet healthier.

Viewers of the TikTok video were in support of the successful dumpster dive.

One user wrote: "So cute!"

"Call me next time!" said one enthusiastic supporter.

