Shocking new report reveals damaging impacts of common fashion industry practices: 'There's a glaring hole'

A white paper detailing the consequences of fast fashion in the U.K. is calling for major changes to the industry.

What's happening?

As the Independent reported, the campaign group Fashion Declares and law firm Bates Wells created the white paper.

Oliver Scutt, a senior associate and the sustainable fashion lead at Bates Wells, explained, "There's a glaring hole in U.K. law. … Cheap parcels arriving from China, piles of wasted clothes, no oversight — that's where we are now."

The paper determined that the U.K. is lagging far behind Europe and the U.S. when it comes to regulating fast fashion.

Scutt noted, "What our research has shown is that this sector actually wants good law — the right kind of law."

Why is fast fashion unsustainable?

Business Waste reported that the U.K. wastes over 200,000 tonnes (more than 220,000 tons) of clothes every year. Roughly 30% of all unwanted clothes wind up in the U.K.'s landfills, not in thrift stores, recycling facilities, or the hands of those in need.

It's not just the U.K.; people around the world waste over 92 million tonnes (101 million tons) of textiles each year. This kind of fashion waste hurts everyone.

Clothes that end up in landfills could have been recycled into new items or donated. Giving clothes a second life reduces the industry's strain on resources, which makes it cheaper to produce clothes. So any form of donating, reusing, or recycling is beneficial for consumers and businesses.

Being mindful about unwanted clothing is also good for the planet. Clothes sitting in landfills contribute to the production of harmful, planet-warming gases. These gases accelerate the rising global temperature — leading to stronger, longer, and more frequent extreme weather events — and worsen pollution.

What's being done to slow down fast fashion?

Fashion Declares and law firm Bates Wells are demanding changes. Scutt said, "We're calling for practical, targeted legislation," per the Independent.

The publication reported that the white paper proposes closing tax loopholes, introducing textile waste fees, and labeling clothes with their environmental impact. The goal is to create a "harm-based" system so people understand clothing's environmental and societal cost.

Everyone can slow down fast fashion by avoiding brands like Shein and Temu. Instead, shop at local businesses and support companies that make sustainable clothing. Better yet, go to thrift stores and find unique gems at discounted prices.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.