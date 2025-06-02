Dumpster diver sparks envy with photos of 'rare' tech found tossed in trash: 'Literally a gold mine'

Finding valuable electronics in the trash is like winning the lottery, and it's a lot more common than you'd think. But considering e-waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world, the increasing amounts of gadgets piling up in dumpsters point to a worrisome trend.

One Reddit user shared their tech find in the r/playstation subreddit, which prompted jealousy from fellow gaming enthusiasts.

What happened?

The original poster uploaded several photos of PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 test consoles they found at a local e-waste dumpster. They weren't exactly sure what the "test" on the consoles implied and asked for confirmation from the community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They're test consoles that are sent to publishers for Quality Assurance," one user replied. "I used to work with these. They aren't region locked and will play games on burned dvds. The ps2 will play retail games as well."

"You find pieces of gold. Or literally a gold mine," another remarked.

"I work in the electronics disposal industry so regularly (weekly, sometimes daily) find stuff worth hundreds if not thousands, it's a crazy crazy world we live in," the OP said in a comment.

"Damn...these are so valuable and so so rare," someone else gushed.

Why is e-waste concerning?

While plastic pollution is a major global problem due to its sheer volume and persistence, e-waste poses a distinct and potentially more dangerous threat because of its toxic components and complex challenges involved in recycling it.

Electronic waste also harms the global economy, with "billions of dollars worth of strategically valuable resources squandered" annually, according to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research.

Many of these materials, including lithium, iron, copper, gold, and nickel, can be repurposed to create new electronics and batteries, thereby contributing to a circular economy. Reusing the metals would also help businesses save money on wasted production and labor costs.

Furthermore, e-waste is detrimental to people and the planet, as much of it is recycled at informal facilities in third-world countries that lack proper safety regulations. As a result, workers—mostly women and children—are exposed to highly toxic metals and chemicals, including lead, mercury, and dioxins, that can cause respiratory illnesses and adverse pregnancy outcomes, per the World Health Organization.

Electronics that are improperly recycled or end up in landfills can leach harmful materials into the soil and waterways, increasing risks of drinking water contamination and harm to wildlife.

Are companies doing anything about this?

According to its website, Sony, which manufactures the PlayStation, has begun incorporating more recyclable materials into its 4 and 5 models, while also offering recycling programs across Europe and North America.

E-waste recycling nonprofits have also become increasingly common, and retailers such as Apple and Best Buy offer trade-in programs that allow customers to exchange old gadgets for store credit and/or free recycling.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

The startup Trashie recently launched a unique electronics recycling product called the Tech Take Back Box, which allows users to send in up to 10 pounds of unwanted electronics for recycling and receive awesome perks, including movie and food discounts, in return.

If you have old phones, laptops, or other electronics sitting in your junk drawer, consider selling, donating them, or dropping them off at your local e-waste bin. You win either way, by keeping more money in your wallet or keeping the items from piling up in landfills.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.