Dumpster diver shares unbelievable video after looking into massive trash cans behind Party City store: 'This is sickening'

A dumpster diver on TikTok was spooked at Party City not by the decorations, but by the amount of new goods found in the trash.

In the TikTok video, Dumpster Diver King (@dumpsterdiveking) filmed himself peering into two massive 20-yard dumpsters outside of a Party City store that were both filled to the brim with unopened and unused items.

"Party City threw out the whole entire store instead of donating! This is sickening," he wrote in the caption.

There were heaps of sealed Halloween decorations, cups, napkins, and cutlery. In one shot, the creator pans to piles of spools, balloons, and party hats.

The wasteful disposal of these still-usable goods is raising eyebrows online, especially as many consumers look for ways to save money amid inflation and rising costs.

Dumpster diving, while not for everyone, allows some shoppers to score deeply discounted or free finds, often worth hundreds of dollars. And by salvaging items that would otherwise end up in landfills, these divers are helping keep plastic and textile waste out of the environment.

Videos like this highlight the sheer volume of retail overstock that's tossed rather than donated.

Commenters on the clip shared a mix of disbelief and admiration.

"I can not believe that they wouldnt just do bargain boxes for $5 or $10 like Michaels does. What a waste to not even donate," one user wrote.

"So sad that they wouldn't donate this to a school's art dept. So wasteful," said another.

If you're curious about dumpster diving yourself, be sure to research local laws. Dumpster diving is legal in many places but may be restricted on private property. Wear gloves, bring a flashlight, and only take items that are clearly safe, clean, and dry.

Also, remember not to get discouraged. Many stores are forced to destroy items before tossing them, so people can't use them. But even saving one item from the trash is a win.

For those who are less inclined to dig through trash, you can still find treasures by buying secondhand at thrift stores or upcycling your current household goods before heading to big-box stores.

