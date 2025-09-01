Dumpster diver finds incredible haul in trash cans behind grocery stores: 'Made my heart go pitter patter'

As the saying goes, "one person's trash is another's treasure" — and one person recently filled their trunk with free food worth hundreds of dollars. And it all came from store dumpsters.

The haul, shared on r/dumpsterdiving, shows a plethora of rescued food, including fresh grapes, string cheese, butter, snack cakes, and wrapped produce. "Fruits and vegetables are welcome but the dairy made my heart go pitter patter," the poster wrote. "I have about 10 Kerry Gold Butters. … I dropped off a huge bag of Hostess cakes to the fast food restaurant. All their school age kids are happy."

Still, this diver knows some people might frown at the method. "Sadly not everyone would appreciate my creative grocery shopping," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Dumpster diving may not be for everyone, but this shows how much perfectly good food gets thrown away. Globally, about one-third of all food is wasted each year; this is a staggering number considering the UN estimates billions of people experience food insecurity each year. Many families struggle to put food on the table at all.

The simple fact is that stores often have to throw out food because of "best by" dates or store policies — even if it's still good. And every pound of food that ends up in landfills generates methane, the heat-trapping gas contributing to rising global temperatures.

For people facing rising grocery prices, rescuing usable food from the bin can mean big savings. "Hundreds of dollars right there saved," one commenter noted. And sharing the extras, like the poster did with local kids, pays the good fortune forward while reducing waste.

Dumpster diving can be perfectly safe when done thoughtfully. Know local laws, check sell-by dates, avoid opened or spoiled packages, and stick to items that are well-sealed. And there's often more to be found — one dumpster diver even scored a free inflatable bounce house.

Even without diving, shoppers can make a difference by supporting food rescue organizations, buying "imperfect" produce others skip over, and only purchasing what you'll actually eat. There are ways to do more with your leftovers, too, rather than tossing them.

The post drew plenty of admiration. "Grapes are like $9 a bag where I am. That butter is $5 each. Very jealous!" one user said. Another wrote: "It's ridiculous how people judge. All this food waste is shameful." A third added, "I'm going diving tomorrow night."

