  • Food Food

Dumpster diver finds incredible haul in trash behind health food store: 'Amazing'

This practice helps save money in a real way.

by Joseph Clark
This practice helps save money in a real way.

Photo Credit: iStock

Some days, fresh fruit goes straight from a grocery shelf into the trash. 

One Reddit user in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit shared photos of a massive haul of perfectly good apples, celery, peppers, and more, calling it produce from my local "health" grocery. They showed heaps of vibrant produce rescued from the dumpster. It sparked a lively thread about dumpster diving behind a health food store — and why so much edible food never reaches kitchens.

Dumpster diving isn't just about free food. It's about rescuing good produce that supermarkets toss because of minor blemishes or overstock. 

This practice helps save money in a real way.
Photo Credit: Reddit
This practice helps save money in a real way.
Photo Credit: Reddit

One user said: "Amazing saves here! Celery freezes great for soups and sauces. I'd slice and freeze most of the apples too for future apple everything."

And someone else chimed in: "Do your vinegar rinse, et voila'!"

The legality of the dumpster diving depends on where you are. According to a legal review, it can be allowed under U.S. law — once items are discarded and left accessible, they're no longer private property. Still, local rules vary; trespassing or rummaging in locked dumpsters could get you in trouble. Always check local regulations before diving.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

This practice helps save money in a real way. It keeps food out of landfills, where rotting produce generates methane gas — a potent source of global warming. Tons of edible food are thrown out every day. Dumpster diving stops waste before it starts.

Just remember to take safety precautions when pulling food from a dumpster. Certain foods, like meat and dairy products, are dangerous to eat after they surpass certain temperatures, for example. The FDA has more information on safe food handling practices.

Dumpster diving is not everyone's cup of tea. But when you see how much edible food gets discarded, some may think twice before tossing. These comments show how people help each other eat well and waste less:

One user asked: "Is there no commercial composting in your area? What the hell, seriously."

The original poster replied: "What the hell indeed!"

Would you buy juice or yogurt made with bruised or misshapen fruit?

If I couldn't tell the difference 🤔

If it were cheaper 💰

If it were healthier 🍎

I'd never buy it 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x