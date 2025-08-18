Dumpster diver finds incredible haul in trash behind health food store: 'Amazing'

Some days, fresh fruit goes straight from a grocery shelf into the trash.

One Reddit user in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit shared photos of a massive haul of perfectly good apples, celery, peppers, and more, calling it produce from my local "health" grocery. They showed heaps of vibrant produce rescued from the dumpster. It sparked a lively thread about dumpster diving behind a health food store — and why so much edible food never reaches kitchens.

Dumpster diving isn't just about free food. It's about rescuing good produce that supermarkets toss because of minor blemishes or overstock.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One user said: "Amazing saves here! Celery freezes great for soups and sauces. I'd slice and freeze most of the apples too for future apple everything."

And someone else chimed in: "Do your vinegar rinse, et voila'!"

The legality of the dumpster diving depends on where you are. According to a legal review, it can be allowed under U.S. law — once items are discarded and left accessible, they're no longer private property. Still, local rules vary; trespassing or rummaging in locked dumpsters could get you in trouble. Always check local regulations before diving.

This practice helps save money in a real way. It keeps food out of landfills, where rotting produce generates methane gas — a potent source of global warming. Tons of edible food are thrown out every day. Dumpster diving stops waste before it starts.

Just remember to take safety precautions when pulling food from a dumpster. Certain foods, like meat and dairy products, are dangerous to eat after they surpass certain temperatures, for example. The FDA has more information on safe food handling practices.

Dumpster diving is not everyone's cup of tea. But when you see how much edible food gets discarded, some may think twice before tossing. These comments show how people help each other eat well and waste less:

One user asked: "Is there no commercial composting in your area? What the hell, seriously."

The original poster replied: "What the hell indeed!"

