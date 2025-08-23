Dumpster diver shocked after discovering surprise stash of pricey summer item: 'I'm so jealous'

What's better than being a kid in the summertime playing with friends in a giant bounce house? Well, how about being a parent who found the bounce house — for free.

That's the joy one parent felt when they found a giant, inflatable bounce house and slide that had been thrown out and was sitting next to a dumpster. The blower was also there, meaning this lucky parent found hours of outdoor entertainment at no cost.

They posted pictures of their find on the "r/DumpsterDiving" subreddit and seemingly couldn't believe their luck.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My kids are going to have fun this summer!!" they wrote.

Dumpster diving is exactly what it sounds like: finding items in a dumpster that someone else discarded.

Admittedly, it's not for everyone. Anyone interested in trying it should carefully check local laws, as dumpster diving itself is legal in each state, but you may still violate trespassing laws.

The practice has become so popular that its dedicated subreddit has more than 360,000 members. It's full of examples of people who find things like fresh produce, boxes of sunscreen, and even saffron — the world's most expensive spice — that were thrown away by stores or individuals.

And those who find these items don't just save serious money; they also reduce the amount of waste in our landfills.

This is particularly true with food. In the United States, an estimated 30-40% of food is wasted each year, totaling more than 133 billion pounds and $160 billion worth, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In this case, claiming a bounce house kept dozens of pounds of plastic out of a landfill and instead turned it into a useful part of the circular economy. It also made some extremely fortunate kids the envy of their neighborhood.

"I'm so jealous!" one commenter wrote.

"I'm so happy for your kids!!" another added. "What an awesome find."

