New study raises concerns on global trend driving up food prices: 'Going to continue to become worse in the future'

A recent study linked extreme weather to rising grocery prices across the globe, the Guardian reported.

What's happening?

The price of staple crops in 18 countries can all be traced back to unprecedented extreme weather, caused by the warming climate. The study focused on a two-year time window, between 2022 and 2024.

Researchers specifically looked at price spikes caused by droughts, heat waves, floods, and heavy precipitation. The highest price spike was in 2022, when the cost of lettuce in Australia skyrocketed by a whopping 300% due to extreme flooding. These changes disproportionately impact the world's poorest.

Maximilian Kotz, the report's lead author, told the Guardian, "These effects are going to continue to become worse in the future. Until we get to net zero emissions extreme weather will only get worse, but it's already damaging crops and pushing up the price of food all over the world."

Why is this study important?

This study highlights how the warming climate affects everyone in unexpected ways. Pollution caused by humans is released into the atmosphere, trapping heat and warming the air and oceans, per NASA. This directly impacts the water cycle, shifting weather patterns, and intensifying extreme weather events.

As the weather becomes more unpredictable, farmers struggle to adapt. For example, excess rainfall and floods in Brazil have delayed the wheat planting season. Because of this, output is expected to be lower than usual. Shrinking supply and growing demand have inevitably led to higher costs.

With misconceptions surrounding the rising prices of groceries abound, data like this serves as a crucial reminder of the root cause.

What's being done about rising grocery prices?

People are finding new ways to adapt to increasingly unpredictable circumstances. One chef used food scraps to grow a countertop vegetable garden, saving money and reducing food waste. Apps like Flashfood can help you shop smarter at the grocery store, helping you find deals and cut costs.

