Families struggle as prices soar for crucial food items: 'Has truly become a burden'

Families in Dhaka, Bangladesh, are facing painful choices at the market as vegetable prices surge to record highs. Jagonews24 has reported that unseasonal rainfall and reduced crop yields have left many residents struggling to afford even the most basic groceries.

What's happening?

In Dhaka, everyday groceries are becoming harder to afford as vegetable prices climb to record highs. During recent market visits, shoppers reported that almost no vegetables could be found for under Tk 80 ($0.68) per kilogram. Chili prices have surged to Tk 200–320 per kilogram ($1.70–$2.70), nearly double what they cost just days earlier, while prices for everyday staples like okra and bitter gourd are steadily increasing.

"I can't exactly remember the last time I bought vegetables at such high prices," one shopper reportedly said.

Eggs and poultry, often used to fill the gap when vegetables become too expensive, are also spiking. A dozen eggs that cost Tk 120–125 ($1.02–$1.06) just a month ago now sell for Tk 150–155 ($1.28–$1.32). And chicken prices are up by as much as Tk 20 ($0.17) in a single week.

"Our income is limited, and we manage a tight household budget. If we have to spend more in one area, it affects other necessities. The rise in vegetable prices has truly become a burden," another shopper shared.

Why is this price surge in groceries concerning?

The squeeze on family budgets in Bangladesh mirrors a trend felt worldwide: unstable weather is driving up food costs. Intense and unpredictable rainfall has damaged vegetable fields, reducing supply and sending prices skyrocketing. For families already balancing tight finances, these spikes mean cutting back on essential nutrition — or skipping meals altogether.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Long-term, these patterns raise alarms about food security. As temperatures rise and weather extremes become more common, harvests around the globe are becoming less predictable, putting communities everywhere at risk of higher grocery bills and limited access to fresh, healthy food. The challenge isn't just price, but also the resilience of our food systems.

What's being done about it?

Around the world, communities are working on ways to build food systems that are more resilient to extreme weather. Farmers are experimenting with flood-resistant crops and regenerative practices, governments and corporations are boosting investments in local supply chains, and new technologies are helping growers adapt to changing rainfall and temperature patterns.

On an individual level, shoppers can plan meals more strategically to make their budgets stretch further. Growing a few vegetables or herbs at home, even in small spaces, can also help cut costs and ensure access to fresh food. Supporting local farmers at neighborhood markets and pushing for climate-resilient policies will be key to keeping food accessible no matter where we live.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





