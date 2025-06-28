Microsoft makes massive investment that could transform agricultural industry: 'New economic development opportunities'

"It affirms their confidence in our science, team, and technology."

In a big win for both the climate and the future of farming, Microsoft is making a large investment in the agricultural industry. ESG Today reported that the corporation is expanding its support for regenerative agriculture by purchasing 60,000 carbon credits from sustainable farming company Indigo Ag.

The deal marks a significant investment in U.S. agriculture, rewarding farmers for using soil-friendly practices that capture carbon, improve land health, and strengthen the food system.

This is Microsoft's second deal with Indigo. Last year, the company purchased 40,000 credits, per ESG Today, and this new commitment shows growing confidence in agriculture as a key part of its climate strategy. It's also a vote of support for the economic potential of regenerative farming — something that benefits not just the planet, but also rural communities and the food supply.

Indigo's carbon credits are earned through real changes on real farms. The company helps farmers implement methods like cover cropping, crop rotation, and reduced tillage. These practices store carbon in the soil, reduce pollution, and improve water retention — leading to healthier crops and more resilient farmland.

To date, Indigo's program has removed over 900,000 tons of carbon dioxide and prevented 64 billion gallons of water runoff across 28 states. For consumers, investments like this help support a more secure and sustainable food system. Environmentally, regenerative agriculture reduces harmful carbon pollution and helps preserve natural resources.

"Indigo's work to create resilient farms and secure watersheds across the U.S. delivers measurable climate benefits as well as improved soil and water health and new economic development opportunities in rural communities," said Brian Marrs, Microsoft's senior director of energy and carbon removal, per ESG Today.

Dean Banks, CEO of Indigo Ag, said, per ESG Today: "When Microsoft, recognized as the major driver behind the carbon removals market, invests in Indigo's carbon credits, it affirms their confidence in our science, team, and technology. … This deal underscores the trust in farmers' hard work to create a healthy and resilient agri-food system."

By backing a more sustainable approach to agriculture, Microsoft isn't just removing carbon — it's investing in the future of farming.

