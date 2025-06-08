Experts warn fruit and vegetable prices may keep climbing as extreme weather takes its toll: 'Affected supplies'

India is seeing steep price increases on local produce due to destructive weather patterns, The Economic Times reported.

What's happening?

According to a recent analysis by The Economic Times, vegetables contributed 43.7% to Indian food inflation in fiscal 2025. Their share in fiscal 2024 was only 30.8%. Fruits rose to an 8.3% share from 5.1%. Garlic, potatoes, onions, coconuts, and lemons saw the steepest price increases. Overall food inflation dipped only slightly to 7.3% from 7.5%.

Why are grocery prices important?

Experts agreed that wildly shifting climate patterns were the primary culprit for stubborn food prices.

"Climate change affected supplies in FY25, especially for vegetables and fruits, due to erratic rainfall patterns," said Paras Jasrai, associate director at India Ratings and Research, per The Economic Times.

These forces are being felt in the U.S. as well. Besides the economic costs of faltering agricultural industries, food insecurity poses a clear humanitarian threat, especially in densely populated countries such as India. As prices rise, families may be pushed to migrate to other countries with more stable food production.

What's being done about grocery prices?

India is facing an earlier monsoon season, which should offer some relief as farm yields come back up.

As an immediate response to increasing food prices, it's possible to make your food go further by keeping it fresh longer and by growing your own produce.

Farmers can adapt with new resilience techniques, but the long-term solution is to reduce pollution, which traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates the droughts, floods, and storms hampering agriculture.

On an individual basis, switching to a plant-based diet, upgrading to an electric vehicle, and installing a home heat pump can all make a difference. Collectively, communities can elect decision-makers who put the climate first so they can build out renewable energy infrastructure and hold industrial polluters accountable.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.