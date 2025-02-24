Scientists achieve major breakthrough in next-gen food production: 'The world population is projected to increase'

Population growth will bring with it an increasing strain on our food supply.

As the world's population continues to grow, figuring out how to feed everyone remains at the forefront. One method that shows real promise is vertical farming. A recent scientific breakthrough in China could result in greater and more efficient output from this farming technique.

Scientists recently published a report suggesting that using lasers as a light source with rotating plant shelves significantly increases the efficiency of vertical farming systems.

As the report states, "The world population is projected to increase from 8.5 billion in 2030 to 9.7 billion by 2050 and 10.4 billion by 2100. As the population grows, the demand for food production will also increase." And since many of those people will live in urban areas, access to fresh food becomes a daunting challenge.

Vertical farming is the practice of growing food on what basically amounts to shelving units using artificial light. Vertical farmers control light, water, and temperature to maximize output. But light sources are a challenge. The top vertical layers of crops cast shadows over the lower ones, decreasing access to light. Also, light sources are a huge expenditure, accounting for 67% of all vertical farming costs.

Light generated from lasers has proved more effective than traditional LED lighting. Among their many benefits, lasers help plants mature faster, lead to more seed germination, and improve disease resistance in crops. But they are also expensive.

And that's where this breakthrough comes in. The scientists suggest that rotating the vertical levels of crops on a conveyor belt-like structure to expose them to laser light is cheaper and more efficient than traditional lighting methods.

This is only one of many clever methods scientists are using to overcome farming obstacles. A company in Germany recently raised seed money to take its approach to regenerative farming internationally. Another startup is using robotics and AI to increase food production while decreasing the amount of space and water needed to sustain it.

Population growth will bring with it an increasing strain on our food supply. But with smart and innovative researchers on the case, these are problems we can surely tackle.

