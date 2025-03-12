Woman shares easy money-saving food hack for small spaces: 'Such a great idea'

It doesn't require any outdoor space, and it's something anyone can try.

Clever TikTok creator Sustainability Savvy (@sustainability_savvy) shared an excellent way to save money by growing green onions seemingly endlessly. The best part is that the hack is perfect for small apartments because no outdoor garden space is needed.

The scoop

This trick is incredibly simple and convenient. As the original poster explained, she and her roommate have no place where they can grow plants outside. "But we still find a way to grow herbs [and] green onions by propagating them in a jar," she said.

All you have to do is finish using the green onion in your meal prep; then cut it right above the white part of the stem. Finally, place this portion of the stem in a jar of water and watch the green part regrow.

"This reduces plastic packaging and reduces food waste," the creator mentioned. Now you can have fresh green onions all the time for no additional cost.

How it's helping

Food waste is increasingly an issue in the United States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture cited Environmental Protection Agency data that said food waste accounted for an estimated "170 million metric tons of carbon dioxide" in 2021 — that's equivalent to the annual carbon dioxide pollution "of 42 coal-fired power plants."

And that statistic doesn't even reflect the harm that comes from food waste rotting in landfills.

Economically, food waste can be a huge hit to your budget. In the U.S., the EPA reported that 40% of food "is lost or wasted." This costs Americans an estimated $218 billion. It's not just the environment that's hurting from wasting food — it's your finances too.

Small but mighty hacks like this are working to diminish the environmental and financial hardships driven by food waste. With endless produce coming from something as simple as water in a jar, it's something everyone can try and benefit from.

What everyone's saying

This hack piqued the interests of many viewers.

"Such a great idea!" wrote one impressed commenter.

Another was eager to run to the kitchen to give it a spin.

"Going to try this!" they said.

Another noted how well this works for someone who loves green onions.

"Literally my fave life hack," they commented. "I use green onions so much."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.