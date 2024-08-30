Coffee lover spotlights money-saving alternative to Keurig pods: 'Tastes so much better'

"I prefer not to have my coffee with a side of microplastics."

Often lauded for their convenience, single-use coffee pods should be avoided for a number of reasons. Thankfully, there are people out there who will educate us on what to use instead.

The scoop

Kathryn Kellogg (@going.zero.waste) shared a way to save money on your morning cup of coffee.

"I prefer not to have my coffee with a side of microplastics, and it's a lot more expensive," she says.

"If you like the convenience of only making one to two cups, try a French press," Kathryn recommends, "or a reusable K-Cup pod that you can refill at home."

While K-Cup pods are technically recyclable (though Keurig notes they are "not recycled in many communities"), and some pods can be compostable through professional high-heat composting facilities, Kathryn explains that reusable pods are better for the environment and can save you a ton of money.

How it's working

Buying coffee grounds instead of K-Cups will save you money. K-Cups are convenient but more expensive per ounce — $33.49 for 32 pods, or just over a dollar per pod, per the video. Kathryn compares this to the same brand's coffee grounds, which are $12.29 for 18 ounces.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

If we follow the "golden rule" of coffee, which is one tablespoon of grounds per six ounces of water, you'll get around 36 cups of coffee, or 18 if you prefer a stronger flavor. You'll get quantity and quality from buying coffee grounds instead.

If you're keen on the Keurig, try a reusable K-Cup pod. You'll get all the benefits from a quick and easy cup of coffee from your Keurig and all the savings from buying coffee grounds.

While Keurig pods are recyclable as of 2020, not all coffee pods are, and a majority of these pods end up in landfills. Nearly 40,000 coffee pods are made every minute, and up to 29,000 of those are bound for landfills because they are constructed of plastic-coated aluminum, per The Independent. These pods will take hundreds or thousands of years to break down, and when they do, they'll become harmful microplastics.

Reusable K-Cups are a great way to reduce the amount of waste entering landfills. Some companies are making compostable or biodegradable coffee pods, which we can hope will catch on.

Know your recycling options — learn what and how to recycle with our guide.

What people are saying

Commenters expressed their love for the French press, with one user calling it "one of my favorite swaps. Coffee tastes SO much better from the French press. I use mine for loose leaf tea too!"

"I love my reusable K cup! French press coffee is a weekend thing for me," another user said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.