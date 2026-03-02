FDA announces recall for hundreds of thousands of bottles of water: 'May cause … adverse health consequences'

Full product details can be found on the FDA website.

A sizable recall on bottled water has been issued due to troubling packaging practices, according to People.

What's happening?

More than 650,000 bottles of water distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin were recalled in late February after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that the bottles may have been "bottled under insanitary conditions."

The recall covers multiple products under the Valley Springs brand, including 1-gallon and 2.5-gallon Natural Bottled Water, 1-gallon Infant Water, 1-gallon Daisy's Doggy Water, 1-gallon Fluoride Added water, and 1-gallon Distilled Water products.

The recalls were classified as Class II, which the FDA has described as "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Full product details, including UPC codes for affected products, can be found on the FDA website.

Why is this concerning?

While these types of recalls around bottled water aren't especially common, they do happen. Food or drink produced or packaged in unsanitary conditions poses risks of bacterial or other contamination that could threaten public health.

Another common factor in bottled drink recalls involves microplastics. A New Zealand brand had to issue a recall due to plastic fragment contamination in mid-2025.

Plastic pollution in bottled water is a major health concern. One research review showed that those drinking bottled water ingested many more microplastics than those drinking tap water.

While research is ongoing, studies have linked chronic contact with microplastics to a wide range of health risks. These risks span the endocrine, reproductive, renal, digestive, immune, neurological, and circulatory systems.

Beyond the risks to human health, water bottles continue to pollute seas and shorelines, creating safety hazards for marine wildlife prone to eating plastic waste.

What's being done?

Effective recalls of potentially contaminated bottled water are only possible when strong health and safety standards are enforced. Some jurisdictions are cutting off the problem at the source by banning the use of disposable water bottles altogether.

You can do your part by using less plastic. In the case of bottled water, this can be as simple as relying on reusable bottles to bypass the need for bottling, packaging, and shipping, as well as some of the problems that can come along with that multi-step supply chain.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.