Expert gardener shares simple method for growing masses of salad greens: 'You can never have enough'

Growing your produce at home can save you time from commuting to the supermarket, while also being mindful of your wallet.

by Demitri Fierro
Photo Credit: TikTok

When we think of healthy, nutritious foods, salads usually come to mind. We can take pride in knowing that not only what we consume is good for us, but we can grow it at home, too. 

Thanks to the tips shared by TikToker Simon (@simonakeroydgardener), we can all become gardeners and chefs. All it takes is a little creativity and a quick trip to the supermarket. 

@simonakeroydgardener Never enough salad leaves. Mini beet leaves are delicious and so healthy. Beetroot from the supermarket #Growyourown #beetroot #saladleaves #foryoupage #foryou #fyp ♬ Never Enough - Loren Allred

The scoop

We can use different types of plants for our salad leaves, depending on our preferences and tastes. Each one is great for us, including beetroot. 

The video starts by taking beetroot from your local supermarket. Remove the leaves and cut a slice from the top of the beetroot to place in a container filled with soil or compost that is peat-free. Then simply leave the container on a windowsill and it will do its thing, resulting in salad leaves that your body (and taste buds) will thank you for. 

"Enjoy your almost endless supply of beet salad leaves," says the text at the end of video.

How it's helping 

Growing your produce at home can save you time from commuting to the supermarket, while also being mindful of your wallet. On top of this, growing produce can be a fun and fulfilling activity, which significantly reduces stress and anxiety. When you make your own items at home, such as salads, you also reduce the amount of harmful pollutants in the air

According to The Garden Continuum, produce bought at the grocery store usually travels 1,500 miles before arriving on store shelves. By gardening at home, a huge amount of planet-warming gases are taken out of the equation. Your soil is also grateful for not being exposed to outside chemicals. A report from the Environmental Protection Agency found that the U.S. pesticide use totals around 23% of the nearly 6 billion pounds used globally, with agriculture totaling up to 90% of pesticide usage in the U.S. 

Growing your own garden allows you to decide what goes into the soil and reap the benefits directly, such as promoting organic soil, which makes the food you produce more nutritious. 

This hack of placing sliced beetroot tops in the food you produce more nutritious soil container and leaving it along the windowsill is an efficient approach to save yourself time, money and become more mindful, all while developing a new skill. 

What's everyone saying 

Folks on TikTok were extremely impressed by this easy-to-follow method of creating your own salad greens, especially as a hack like this builds community, adding another layer of benefits.

"Brilliant," said one user.

Another user chimed in on Simon's commitment by commenting, "This dude can grow anything." 

"You can never have enough beetroot," the video text says.

