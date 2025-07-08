Professor deploys high-tech drones that could transform the food we eat: 'Gains we've only dreamed of'

One researcher aims to make in-depth studies of plant characteristics more accessible, enabling breeders to make informed decisions when developing the most resilient crops for their specific region.

Dr. Valerio Hoyos-Villegas, an assistant professor at Michigan State University, adjunct professor at Montreal's McGill University, and former president of the North American Plant Phenotyping Network, has been deploying sensor-laden drones to help accomplish this mission, as Seed World reported.

In today's changing climate, it's important to develop the most resilient plant varieties so they can survive and even prosper in the face of rising global temperatures and increased drought.

That requires more than just genetic predictions; it takes data.

Phenomics – the science of measuring traits – helps bridge the gap between those predictions and the real world, Seed World explained.

"Breeding is a resource management game," Hoyos-Villegas told the outlet. "Phenomics gives us the precision tools to manage those resources better – and to unlock genetic gains we've only dreamed of."

Seed World reported that, after analyzing over 100 scientific papers that included the phrase "affordable phenomics," Hoyos-Villegas' team began to see certain recurring terms: breeding, genetics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), yield, and drought.

It was clear that affordable phenomics was seen as a tool in selecting breeds with high yields and drought resistance, but affordability can be a relative term. The challenge was creating scalable solutions for breeders, regardless of their resources.

The most accessible way to study phenomics is through the use of UAV-based imaging, which uses RGB or multispectral cameras to capture thousands of data points in just minutes, the report explained.

High-resolution images can be used to track canopy temperature — which relates to water use — and monitor plant height and growth rates over time. This data helps breeders find the very best plants for increased yields and drought tolerance.

"Increasing selection intensity is the key to faster progress," Hoyos-Villegas told Seed World. "Affordable phenomics makes that possible."

According to the United Nations, the global population is predicted to grow to 9.6 billion people by 2050, and food production, especially more eco-friendly plant-based options, must be increased by 60% to meet that demand.

Other researchers are already using drones to monitor corn and wheat crops to help optimize production and find strains that are best suited for this changing world.

Hoyos-Villegas believes that making data collection more accessible to breeders across the world will help each region improve crop selection to address local needs in a grassroots movement.

"We're not just chasing yield," Hoyos-Villegas told Seed World. "We're chasing access. And that means building tools that work for everyone."

