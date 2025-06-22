Farmers devastated as unprecedented drought wreaks havoc on crops: 'In some farms, losses are 100%'

Many regions in Ukraine are currently facing an unprecedented drought that is wreaking havoc on the country's agriculture industry, according to FreshPlaza.

What's happening?

Throughout Europe, close to a dozen countries have been faced with severe drought conditions with no end in sight. Rising global temperatures, primarily due to human activities, have worsened droughts by altering the water cycle and precipitation patterns. Warmer temperatures have also led to increased evaporation from land and water.

From the U.K. to a bulk of the Mediterranean region, unseasonably high temperatures and scarce precipitation have put a massive strain on countless local economies. According to a report from the European Commission, over 35% of the EU-27 territory was facing "warning conditions" in May. A warning indicates that climate and water supply trends detect the emergence or increased probability of a severe drought and its impacts occurring.

In Ukraine, farmers in the country's southern region are continuing to struggle with drought conditions that are decimating local crops. At the start of the year, Ukrainian officials reported that a prolonged drought had greatly affected the country's grain production. During Ukraine's winter months, below-average precipitation led to the depletion of the region's soil moisture reserves.

Why are drought conditions in Ukraine important?

Because of the prolonged drought, the Ukrainian Agri Council is estimating that over 55,000 hectares have been affected by poor growing conditions. Not only has this stifled food production in the country, but farms have taken massive financial hits as well. Altogether, farmers in southern Ukraine have experienced over $20 million in losses.

Denys Marchuk, a representative of the UAC, emphasized the impact that the drought has had on local fruit production.

"In some farms, losses are 100%, especially if we are talking about apricots and peaches," Marchuk said, per FreshPlaza.

According to Marchuk, the drought will also hit customers' wallets. He noted that many fruits in the country have risen by more than 30% in price compared to 2024. The climate crisis has taken a toll on the environment as well, threatening entire food chains and ecosystems.

While Marchuk attempted to remain optimistic of potential relief efforts helping Ukraine's situation, he pointed to tough growing conditions all throughout Europe.

"I would even like to hope for imports, which could partially balance the price position, but the situation is such that there were frosts almost all over Eastern Europe, and those potential importers who could bring to the territory of Ukraine also lost," Marchuk added, according to FreshPlaza.

What's being done about the drought affecting Ukrainian farmers?

During a press briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, Marchuk said that the country had not faced a drought of this magnitude for nearly 15 years.

"People have lost their crops, the land is often impossible to cultivate due to mining, and the situation is exacerbated by loan debts," Marchuk explained. "The UAC is initiating an appeal to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Agrarian Policy to develop mechanisms to support affected agricultural producers."

In an attempt to help Ukrainian farmers who have lost their ability to work, earn income, and manage their property, the Ukrainian Parliament passed Bill No. 1214-8. However, the bill awaits Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's signature.

"This law is vital for farmers who have lost their property, land, and crops but still have loan obligations. But the document has been in the President's Office for over two months," Marchuk noted in the briefing. "The Ukrainian Agri Council receives numerous appeals from farmers asking for the law to be signed as soon as possible."

