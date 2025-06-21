Scientist makes game-changing discovery that could save staple crop from growing crisis: 'Will have a tremendous impact'

A researcher in India is utilizing cutting-edge technology to develop a drought- and climate-resistant strain of a key staple crop.

Around three-quarters of the world's chickpeas are grown in India, where they are valued for their high protein content, texture, and versatility. Professor Chellapilla Bharadwaj, an agricultural scientist, explained to the Gates Foundation that chickpeas "are the pulse of the nation of India, the pulse of the soil, and the pulse of many human beings."

Like many other nations, India faces profound challenges to its food security because of the impact of extreme weather events caused by human activity. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, droughts are becoming more frequent and more severe and lasting much longer. Intense heat waves are already a fact of life in India, where excessive heat claimed 733 lives in 2024, per Down To Earth. India's drought monitor shows that large swaths of the north are facing critical water shortages. With a vast and growing population to support and little land left to cultivate, India's agricultural sector needs to get more from less.

The research conducted by Bharadwaj and his team aims to develop a range of chickpeas that can withstand droughts and produce higher yields. They are working with farmers to identify the most desirable traits in the crop. Plants with deep roots are best equipped to handle water shortages, and they can be crossbred with plants with other essential characteristics. Thanks to modern marker-assisted breeding, these key characteristics are being passed on to the next generation of plants with molecular precision.

There have been other successful studies aimed at developing drought-resistant crops. For example, in Spain, another nation with persistent water problems, a team worked to create resilient lettuce and broccoli. Similarly, Italian researchers have developed drought-resistant tomatoes.

The results for chickpeas have been promising, and there is hope that the work can aid farmers worldwide:

"These new technologies are universal in application," Bharadwaj said. "They can help smallholder farmers everywhere, not just in India. As a global citizen, I believe they will have a tremendous impact."

