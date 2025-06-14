A new drone-powered innovation is helping farmers grow hemp more efficiently, potentially transforming sustainable agriculture.

Researchers at the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) have developed a method to monitor hemp crops from the air using drones equipped with cameras and supported by artificial intelligence.

The breakthrough, published in an American Society for Horticultural Science journal, provides farmers with a new tool to optimize fertilizer use, saving money and reducing harmful nitrogen overfertilization that can damage local ecosystems and food supplies through nutrient toxicity, disease susceptibility, and environmental pollution.

"Farmers are looking for ways to assess their crops throughout the year to make informed fertilizer decisions," said Zack Brym, UF/IFAS agronomy professor and lead researcher on the study.

In Florida, where nutrients quickly move through shallow soils, over-fertilization is both costly and environmentally risky, leading to wasted resources and polluted waterways.

To address this issue, Brym's team spent three years growing a hemp variety called "Wife" while applying various nitrogen levels.

Using drones, they captured high-resolution images of the crop canopy a month before harvest, measuring plant size and health with near-infrared reflectance.

The data revealed that moderate nitrogen rates (100-150 pounds per acre) produced the healthiest plants and the best flower yields.

The final step involved AI technology, which processed the reflectance images to map plant growth and nitrogen response more precisely.

While automation wasn't flawless and required manual error correction, it demonstrated the potential of combining drones and AI to guide sustainable farming decisions.

"This shows that drone-based aerial imaging can effectively monitor crop growth and health in field-grown flower hemp and inform nutrient management decisions for growers," said Tamara Serrano, a co-author and former graduate student on the project.

The benefits extend beyond hemp and its sustainable products, which have been utilized for centuries. Technologies like this could transform how all kinds of crops are grown, reducing fertilizer overuse, curbing pollution, and boosting crop yields. Smarter farming leads to healthier ecosystems, cleaner water, and more resilient food systems for both people and the planet.

However, it's important to note that while AI plays a beneficial role here, it generally contributes to a large environmental impact due to reliance on traditional energy infrastructures. Still, this study illustrates how pairing high-tech tools with practical farming approaches can pave the way toward greener, sustainable agriculture.

Recent developments like vertical farming, Jaspe straining, and cover crops are simple solutions that enhance farming efficiency and environmental friendliness — hopefully improving the quality of the food on your plate and the materials in your belongings in the near future.

