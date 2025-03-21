Park ranger uses social media trend to spread critical message to visitors — and the internet is loving it

Does your dream of taking in the majestic views of national parks include hearing someone else's pop music playlist? Probably not.

Zion National Park rangers have taken it upon themselves to remind everyone of that fact. One ranger, imitating the "dude with sign" trend, took a humorous approach to an irritating and serious issue, reminding visitors through an Instagram post that "no one wants to hear your music."

Yearly, millions of people visit national parks, bringing with them conveniences of modern life that can be disruptive to the fragile, protected ecosystems. Beyond packing out your trash, the "leave no trace" philosophy also pertains to humankind's impact on the natural soundscape of wilderness.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Noise pollution may not seem as damaging as littering or pollution from vehicles, but its effects can be serious. Stress, disrupted mating and hunting patterns, disorientation of migratory routes, and hindered communication can all be prevented by protecting the natural soundscape when enjoying wild spaces.

Zion's commitment to protecting the natural soundscape isn't news. Last year, the park installed a fleet of electric buses to not only improve air quality and use fewer fossil fuels but also create a nearly silent tour experience.

Similarly, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area recently reduced vehicular access to its most fragile ecosystems to create a more peaceful and protected experience. When both the humans and the vehicles in a tour group are quieter and less intrusive, more wildlife can be seen and heard, improving everyone's experience.

Rangers have their hands full with monitoring the skies for illegal drone flights, protecting fragile plant life from trespassers, and watching out for irresponsible visitors provoking animal attacks and encroaching on scalding geysers. Rangers are employed to protect national parks and their guests, but many visitors put themselves and others at risk by ignoring rules.

At worst, disrespecting a national park environment can be fatal. It can also ruin other people's experience of nature. Communing with wilderness is deeply important to connecting with climate awareness in a personal way. Observing plants and wildlife, experiencing silence, and enjoying incredible scenic vistas can remind individuals of why they value conservation and climate awareness.

Almost every commenter could relate to this experience, with some recalling moments in nature that were disrupted by excessive noise. One Redditor said, "I was hiking in the Hoh rainforest and the sounds of birds and streams got taken over by Katy Perry. Use headphones or stay home."

"How beautiful does a place have to be to not play s*** out loud?" one comment asked.

"People suck," another Redditor replied.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.