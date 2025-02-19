New rule bans disruptive activity in popular national park: 'This rule is an important step'

Glen Canyon's breathtaking landscapes and rare backcountry solitude just got a little quieter. A newly finalized rule from the National Park Service will restrict vehicle usage in some of the park's most fragile areas, the National Parks Conservation Association announced in a press release.

The decision follows a legal challenge by conservation groups, including the National Parks Conservation Association and the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, who argued that a 2021 rule allowing increased motorized vehicle use threatened Glen Canyon's pristine environment.

They said this expanded motorized vehicle use ignored "the significant impacts widespread use would have on the [Glen Canyon's] vegetation, wildlife, and stunningly quiet landscape."

After years of litigation, the groups and the National Park Service reached a settlement agreement in April 2024 requiring the National Park Service to propose a draft rule. Now, that rule has been finalized.

"This rule doesn't just help protect the experience of breathtaking landscapes and dark skies that define Glen Canyon; it also equips the Park Service to tackle the challenges of climate change on fragile shorelines as Lake Powell fluctuates," said Erika Pollard, Southwest campaign director for the National Parks Conservation Association.

"By preserving the park's pristine wilderness qualities and limiting off-road vehicles, this rule is an important step toward maintaining an unparalleled visitor experience," Pollard added.

Under the new guidelines, motorized vehicles will be restricted in the Orange Cliffs Special Management Unit and certain remote areas of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, reducing noise pollution, preventing habitat destruction, and limiting the spread of invasive species.

The rule also expands quiet hours in areas where certain vehicles are still permitted, making it easier for visitors to enjoy the park's natural soundscape.

Importantly, these restrictions will help the National Park Service manage fluctuating water levels and protect Glen Canyon's vulnerable shorelines from damage caused by off-road traffic.

The impact of this decision goes beyond Glen Canyon. The protected areas border Canyonlands National Park and other ecologically significant regions, ensuring a wider network of conservation.

"We're pleased the revised rule governing off-road vehicle use in Glen Canyon NRA restores much-needed balance to land-based recreation," said Hanna Larsen, staff attorney for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. "These changes will help minimize user conflict and illegal cross-country motorized use, reduce the spread of invasive species, and safeguard some of Glen Canyon's wildest places."

For visitors, the rule means a more serene and immersive experience, free from the disruptive hum of motorized vehicles. And for the environment, it marks a step toward preserving one of the nation's most remote and fragile ecosystems for future generations.

