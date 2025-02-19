  • Business Business

New rule bans disruptive activity in popular national park: 'This rule is an important step'

The decision follows a legal challenge by conservation groups.

by Alexis McDonell
The decision follows a legal challenge by conservation groups.

Photo Credit: iStock

Glen Canyon's breathtaking landscapes and rare backcountry solitude just got a little quieter. A newly finalized rule from the National Park Service will restrict vehicle usage in some of the park's most fragile areas, the National Parks Conservation Association announced in a press release

The decision follows a legal challenge by conservation groups, including the National Parks Conservation Association and the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, who argued that a 2021 rule allowing increased motorized vehicle use threatened Glen Canyon's pristine environment. 

They said this expanded motorized vehicle use ignored "the significant impacts widespread use would have on the [Glen Canyon's] vegetation, wildlife, and stunningly quiet landscape."

After years of litigation, the groups and the National Park Service reached a settlement agreement in April 2024 requiring the National Park Service to propose a draft rule. Now, that rule has been finalized. 

"This rule doesn't just help protect the experience of breathtaking landscapes and dark skies that define Glen Canyon; it also equips the Park Service to tackle the challenges of climate change on fragile shorelines as Lake Powell fluctuates," said Erika Pollard, Southwest campaign director for the National Parks Conservation Association.

"By preserving the park's pristine wilderness qualities and limiting off-road vehicles, this rule is an important step toward maintaining an unparalleled visitor experience," Pollard added.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Under the new guidelines, motorized vehicles will be restricted in the Orange Cliffs Special Management Unit and certain remote areas of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, reducing noise pollution, preventing habitat destruction, and limiting the spread of invasive species

The rule also expands quiet hours in areas where certain vehicles are still permitted, making it easier for visitors to enjoy the park's natural soundscape.

Importantly, these restrictions will help the National Park Service manage fluctuating water levels and protect Glen Canyon's vulnerable shorelines from damage caused by off-road traffic.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The impact of this decision goes beyond Glen Canyon. The protected areas border Canyonlands National Park and other ecologically significant regions, ensuring a wider network of conservation.

"We're pleased the revised rule governing off-road vehicle use in Glen Canyon NRA restores much-needed balance to land-based recreation," said Hanna Larsen, staff attorney for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. "These changes will help minimize user conflict and illegal cross-country motorized use, reduce the spread of invasive species, and safeguard some of Glen Canyon's wildest places."

For visitors, the rule means a more serene and immersive experience, free from the disruptive hum of motorized vehicles. And for the environment, it marks a step toward preserving one of the nation's most remote and fragile ecosystems for future generations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x