National park visitor shares frustrating photo of hikers ignoring warning signs: 'This happens in all parks, and it's revolting'

Visiting national parks is one of the best ways to get out, see some beautiful sights, and support the protection of nature. However, not everyone who visits these sites respects the tenets of the National Park Service. It's all too common to read stories about visitors disrespecting wildlife and flouting rules.

One Redditor shared their experience of witnessing another visitor breaking the rules during a visit to Rocky Mountain National Park. Shared to r/mildlyinfuriating, the photo shows a beautiful scene of greenery in the foreground and mountains in the background.

At the bottom of the image, there's a sign that reads, "Tundra Closed Stay on Paved Trail." On closer inspection, two people can be seen toward the top of the image, standing on this pristine landscape.

The Rocky Mountain National Park rules and regulations page says: "Fragile plants are found throughout the park, some taking hundreds of years to grow. Please remain on designated trails and do not shortcut."

Not only are these habitats easy to damage by direct human impact, but they are also susceptible to global trends. According to a study from 2016, as reported by Fast Company, "Places like the Amazon rainforest and the Arctic tundra are especially sensitive to changes in the climate."

In order to continue to have access to natural spaces, it's important to learn how to engage respectfully with nature, including by keeping our distance from wildlife, walking on marked trails, and booking entry tickets if needed.

For example, in May 2022, Popular Science reported that people at Utah's Zion National Park now need permits to hike Angels Landing, a popular route. Visitors to Arches National Park also need timed entry tickets during peak season. This helps protect park visitors from the hazards of overcrowding and provides a better experience for everyone.

Commenters on the Reddit thread were openly upset about the rule-breaking.

One person said, "Wrong sub, that's INSANELY INFURIATING," referring to the name of the subreddit where the photo was posted.

"This happens in all parks, and it's revolting," wrote another.

