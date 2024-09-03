Yellowstone tourist faces jail time after ignoring rules at world's 'most dangerous' geyser: 'Erratic and unpredictable eruptions that can rise anywhere from 6 to 300 feet high'

The boiling hot mud pools can collapse or erupt at any time, resulting in severe injuries or death.

A reckless tourist in Yellowstone National Park was sentenced to seven days in jail after trespassing into a dangerous geothermal area, according to a report by Fox 10 Phoenix.

Viktor Pyshniuk from Lynwood, Washington, walked off the boardwalk area at Steamboat Geyser, wandering within 15-20 feet of the active geyser's steam vent. The incident was caught on camera and submitted to the Department of Justice.

When questioned by officials, the 21-year-old Pyshniuk reportedly told a National Park Service employee that he wandered off the designated safe area in order to get a photo of the hot spring.

On top of the prison sentence, Pyshniuk was also fined $1,550 and banned from Yellowstone for two years.

Fox 10 relayed a statement from acting U.S. attorney Eric Heimann, who said, "In cases like this one where we have strong evidence showing a person has willfully disregarded signs and entered a closed, thermal area, federal prosecutors will seek significant penalties, including jail time."

Steamboat Geyser is located in Yellowstone's Norris Geyser Basin and is considered "the most dangerous geyser" in the world, according to the DOJ. It's also the tallest active geyser in the world and one of the hottest and most acidic hydrothermal areas in Yellowstone.

"It has erratic and unpredictable eruptions that can rise anywhere from six to 300 feet high," officials told Fox 10.

Signs and photos warning of the geothermal activity and restricting visitors to the boardwalk area are placed around Norris Geyser Basin. When visitors disregard the safety rules, they not only put themselves in danger but also NPS employees.

It is illegal to walk off the boardwalk area since the surrounding geothermal ground is weak and unpredictable. The boiling mud pools can collapse or erupt at any time, resulting in severe injuries or death.

Ignoring national park rules can put other visitors in danger as well. If tourists see visitors wandering into prohibited areas, they may follow, which can ruin the natural landscape. In similar situations, visitors have violated park rules, approaching wildlife to get a picture.

Spreading climate awareness and respect for the environment is the first step in ensuring visitors follow park rules and remain safe.

