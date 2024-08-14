Bystander captures concerning scene after Yellowstone tourist illegally flies drone: 'Ruins the experience for everyone'

"You have no idea how much wildlife that flight might have been bothering."

Drones are becoming more popular than ever, with an increasing number of people using them for recreational purposes.

Whether you're into aerial photography or just flying for fun, owning a drone can bring hours of entertainment.

But did you know it's illegal to fly a drone in a national park? One tourist caught flying their drone in Yellowstone National Park claimed they didn't.

In a photo posted to the Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram account, a tourist was captured flying a drone over the Yellowstone River in Yellowstone National Park. The caption on the post stated that the tourist claimed he had no idea drones were illegal when he was informed he couldn't fly it there without a permit.

The post also said that the drone operator should have been aware of the rules as they are required to take safety courses before operating an unmanned aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration requires all drone operators to obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate, which goes over the regulations, operating requirements, and safety procedures for flying drones.

National Parks banned the use of unmanned aircraft in 2014 to preserve the experience for park visitors and protect wildlife. Prior to the ban, there were several reports of drones causing too much noise and generally being a nuisance to other visitors, which impacts the positive experience people expect when they go to national parks.

It's understandable to want to fly one in such a beautiful place, but think about proliferation if there were no ban, too. Would the parks be what they are with hundreds or thousands of drones at a time buzzing around? If they became as common as people taking pictures?

Drones can also cause unnecessary stress to animals in the parks, and incidents of animal harassment have been reported. In one incident at Zion National Park, volunteers saw a drone flying too close to a herd of bighorn sheep, which caused the herd to scatter and resulted in several young sheep being separated from the adults.

There have been a lot of reported incidents of tourists harassing wildlife by getting too close, often for photo opportunities. Unfortunately, many people don't know the negative impact their actions can have on wild animals, so it is important to promote education on proper wildlife interaction.

Adhering to park rules ensures everyone has an enjoyable, safe experience while also protecting the plants and animals that call the park home.

"You have no idea how much wildlife that flight might have been bothering," one user commented.

"Ruins the experience for everyone," another said.

