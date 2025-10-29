Young people huddle with political leaders to solve major global crisis: 'This was surreal'

"The impact that we're going to be having is huge."

A group of young people gathered recently in Canada, aiming to help shape climate policies and proposals with real-world impacts.

The Youth Climate Assembly, composed of 33 young Canadians aged 18 to 25, convened for the first time in Ottawa this September. The participants met over five days to develop recommendations to help the country reach its environmental commitments, according to West Central Online.

The assembly spoke with more than 20 members of parliament, climate experts, academics, and Greg Fergus, the former Speaker of the House of Commons.

Participants worked over 35 hours on proposals that accounted for Canada's socioeconomic and regional diversities, making suggestions that included nonpartisan approaches to policy, speeding the clean energy transition by improving the interprovincial grid system, and mental health support for those experiencing climate-related concerns. A final report from the group is expected in November.

Tari Wenzel, a student at the University of Saskatchewan, was chosen as an assembly member from over 700 applicants by lottery. Wenzel told West Central Online, "This was surreal. I wasn't expecting it because I was a late addition to the team … I was almost in tears at work just getting to know it. The impact that we're going to be having is huge."

Young people around the world are forging similar efforts. Delegates from the Lake Chad Climate Justice Youth Fellowship, for example, recently pushed for leaders at the Second Africa Climate Summit to consider the lake's importance and provide stronger support. In August, the United Nations announced its third Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.

That young people are taking part in — and often leading — this action is not merely an inspiration for others. Youth-led movements are essential, bringing innovative ideas, fresh energy, and commitments far into the future. Perhaps the best news is that there's actually no age limit on participation — young people of every stage have contributions to make, and elders can be invaluable mentors.

The assembly brought together youth participants from all over Canada, each offering their own perspectives.

"It was cool to learn about how different places are facing different challenges — people up north dealing with melting permafrost, in Saskatchewan we see wildfires, out east they're dealing with floods," Wenzel told West Central Online. "There's no set-in-stone guideline of how you're supposed to deal with it all."

