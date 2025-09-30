Teen leaders fight for crucial cause at international summit: 'Cannot be left behind'

The Second Africa Climate Summit, also known as ACS2, was held in early September to discuss rising global temperatures and climate action in Africa.

As Peoples Daily Nigeria detailed, a group of youths felt that leaders had overlooked a key asset among Africa's climate agenda: the Lake Chad Basin.

Youth delegates from the Lake Chad Climate Justice Youth Fellowship and leaders of allied organizations supported a petition to the ACS2 secretariat to highlight the importance of the lake.

ACS2 recognized the Congo Basin as a global climate asset during the summit. It certainly earns the title, acting as the world's largest tropical forest carbon sink, per the World Economic Forum.

However, youth advocates believe the Lake Chad Basin has also earned the right to be included in Africa's climate agenda. The lake was once one of the largest lakes in the world. However, since the 1960s, it's lost more than 90% of its surface area due to droughts, according to the British Columbia Council for International Cooperation.

The region has also been affected by extreme weather events, like droughts and floods. Nearby communities have had to contend with the adverse effects of these challenging conditions on key industries, such as fishing and farming, as the World Bank observed.

"We believe the future of Africa's climate justice must be inclusive of all critical ecosystems, and the Lake Chad Basin cannot be left behind," said Taiye Ojo, a representative of the Lake Chad Climate Justice Youth Fellowship, according to Peoples Daily Nigeria.

Twenty youth leaders work with the Lake Chad Climate Justice Youth Fellowship at a time for a tenure of two years. They address water scarcity, gender-based vulnerabilities, and other issues affecting the Lake Chad region.

The fellowship is in its first year, launching in February 2025. Still, it has already started more than 15 sustainability projects across the Lake Chad region in just a few months, focusing on actions like reducing water usage and carbon pollution.

"This initiative is giving young people the tools and voice they need to drive real solutions for our communities," said Mr. Climate (@OlumideIDOWU) on X.

Taking local action in your community can also make a difference. Join a community cleanup event, advocate for recycling initiatives, support sustainable farming, or create your own environment-focused event to inspire others to take part.

