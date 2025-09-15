Researchers issue warning after discovering concerning phenomenon across US and Canada: 'We need to start preparing'

"Society needs to be asking what are the implications."

Glaciers across the western United States, Canada, and Switzerland are melting faster than ever, reported Brighter Side of News. Researchers warn that prolonged heat waves and dry conditions will continue to accelerate glacier loss.

What's happening?

Research published in Geophysical Research Letters found that American and Canadian glaciers lost about 12% of their ice volume since 2020. Swiss glaciers saw even more of a loss, at 13%. What's most concerning is the pace at which ice melt has occurred in these areas — about twice the rate of the previous decade.

The researchers linked the rapid melt to unusually warm and dry conditions, early-season heat waves, and lower winter snow amounts than usual.

Why is glacier melt concerning?

Glacier ice melt is affecting continents across the globe, leading to a chain of consequences.

Melting ice causes sea levels to rise, and storms have nowhere else to push extra water but inland. U.S. agencies predict that, by 2050, the American coastline could rise by as much as 12 inches. That could result in 10 times more frequent flooding.

Warmer weather also creates warmer oceans, which in turn melt these glaciers. That warmer air is also linked to human-induced climate change, which causes extreme storm systems such as intense hurricanes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Food systems can feel the strain of glacier ice melt, too. Many organisms and marine habitats rely on sea ice, including polar bears, fish, and penguins. Economies and food supplies that depend on fish populations in Arctic waters can also be disrupted.

"Society needs to be asking what are the implications of ice loss going forward," said Brian Menounos, the study's lead author, per Brighter Side of News. "We need to start preparing for a time when glaciers are gone from western Canada and the United States."

What's being done about glacier melt?

To reduce glacier ice melt and its impacts, researchers are focusing on ways to detect sea ice changes and the causes of ice melt. For example, a fiber-optic cable system was able to detect processes underneath the ocean that accelerate ice melt. One research study also found that shifting monsoon rainfall patterns could also be to blame.

Other research teams are studying causes of rising temperatures that contribute to ice melt, such as burning fossil fuels.

In the meantime, communities have prioritized making homes and businesses more resilient to extreme weather events caused by rising temperatures and ice melt. Installing solar panels and backup battery storage is an excellent way to do this. EnergySage offers a free quote comparison tool that highlights vetted local installers to help you save up to $10,000 on your solar installation.

You can also educate yourself on critical climate issues to better understand how everyday actions can make this problem worse. Electing pro-climate leaders is another excellent way to aid the cause.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



