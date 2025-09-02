Young activist makes history after taking post in key UN group: 'I'm honored to be appointed'

"I will put my energy and dedication for my mandate to continue strengthening the bridge with the UN and youth movement."

The United Nations recently announced its third Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change. Among those joining the cohort is Farzana Faruk Jhumu, now the UN Secretary-General's first-ever youth advisor from Bangladesh, according to bdnews24.

The advisory group, including representatives from countries such as Kenya, Bolivia, Samoa, Sweden, and Barbados, grew from seven to 14 members this year.

"That means more space for young voices at the table, more space for youth leadership and more space to shape climate action," Secretary-General António Guterres said in a press release. "To young people everywhere, don't give up."

The UN hopes that the diversity of perspectives in this cohort and members' connections to local groups can help steer larger policy decisions in a productive direction.

Jhumu is an accomplished activist, having founded KaathPencil, a nonprofit advocating for children's rights, gender equality, and climate justice. She has also worked with Greta Thunberg's youth-led organization Fridays for Future. Jhumu currently works with the People's Climate Diplomacy Program, which provides young people with tools and training to fight the climate crisis.

Previous cohorts of the Youth Advisory Group have developed reports outlining policy recommendations based on the priorities of youth in their respective member regions. Some of these recommendations have included support for green jobs, prioritization of Indigenous rights, and addressing public debt as a barrier to climate action.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Bangladesh is at the frontlines of the human and environmental costs of fast fashion, but it also faces challenges with agriculture, deforestation, and air pollution. With a voice at the UN, Jhumu will have the opportunity to bring those national perspectives to the global stage.

"I'm honoured to be appointed by the UN Secretary-General," Jhumu wrote on social media in August. "I will put my energy and dedication for my mandate to continue strengthening the bridge with the UN and youth movement."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.