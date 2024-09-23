Researchers find Canada's wildfires emitted more air pollution than almost any country last year — here's how it impacts the rest of the world

Scientists are studying how these fires affected the forest's ability to store carbon.

Last year's wildfires in Canada's boreal forests evolved from a local disaster to a global climate event. These blazes produced more carbon pollution than almost any country's dirty fuel use, surpassing all but China, the United States, and India, according to The New York Times.

What's happening?

In 2023, Canada suffered wildfires that burned an area nearly the size of Florida. The blazes continued for months, some even persisting underground through winter.

This extreme event has scientists worried about the future of these crucial carbon-storing forests.

Why are these wildfires concerning?

These fires threaten more than just Canada's landscape. They impact our global climate goals.

Boreal forests help slow climate degradation by absorbing carbon as trees grow. But when they burn, they release that stored carbon back into the atmosphere. This unexpected surge of pollution could disrupt calculations for how much more dirty gas we can add before crossing critical temperature thresholds.

Scorching and dry weather fueled the 2023 fires, and Canada warmed at twice the global rate. While last year's conditions were extraordinary, climate projections suggest they could become the new normal by the 2050s if we continue on our current path, per the Times.

What's being done about these wildfires?

Scientists are studying how these fires affected the forest's ability to store carbon. This research will improve global climate models and our understanding of how these ecosystems might change.

But we don't have to wait for more data before taking action. By making simple changes in our daily lives, we can reduce the pollution that drives rising temperatures and extreme weather events like these fires.

Consider swapping out your gas stove for an electric induction model. Not only will you cook faster and breathe cleaner air at home, but you'll also reduce your household's carbon footprint.

Or, replace red meat with poultry in your meals once a week. This small change can improve your health while reducing air pollution.

