Video of tourist's illegal drone flight sparks outrage online: 'Another way to harass wildlife'

There are new ways to enjoy nature and all its beauty. As technological innovations surge, the great outdoors can be viewed in exciting ways. However, these innovations can cause more harm than good, disturbing the peace wildlife deserves to enjoy. Seen on an Instagram Reel, one video of a tourist's illegal drone flight sparked online outrage.

"Touron at Yosemite Tunnel View on Sunday trying to send a drone up," the post was captioned.

Captured by the account Northwest Hearts Travel (@northwestheartstravel) and shared by the account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), the reel shows a Yosemite National Park visitor navigating a drone from a lookout point facing a pristine valley.

The actions received criticism, as the post highlighting the incident mentions that the National Park Service has prohibited the use of drones anywhere in the park system since 2014 because drones create risks with noise disturbances and the harassment of vulnerable wildlife. Drone usage in U.S. national parks is not new, and penalties come in the form of six months in jail and up to $5,000 in fines.

The ban on drones came as a result of several individual bans made at various national parks around the United States, according to UAV Coach. Drones were being flown irresponsibly, causing tension among wildlife and distractions to national park staff and visitors.

Noise disturbance has emerged as a major concern for animals in the NPS system, as noise pollution can double sound levels in 63% of protected areas, according to Science. This may affect the roaming patterns of wildlife such as bison, elk, and bears, leading to increased run-ins with parkgoers.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Incidental encounters between alarmed wildlife and tourists can lead animals to attack tourists and result in the animals' euthanization.

By respecting protected areas and following "Leave No Trace" principles, such as sticking to designated trails and boardwalks, not feeding wildlife, keeping a safe distance from animals, and not damaging natural formations, we not only ensure our safety but also help preserve these natural habitats so future generations can vacation responsibly.

"Another way to harass wildlife," one Instagram user commented.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Drones shouldn't be allowed in the parks," another user wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.