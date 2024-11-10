Arizona protects sprawling 1,900-acre piece of land from greedy developers: 'A much-needed alternative to state-mandated regulation'

This could set a new standard for rural groundwater management.

In a major move for conservation, nearly 1,900 acres of Arizona's Big Chino Valley are now protected from overdevelopment, securing local water resources and preserving essential habitats.

This conservation easement — the first of its kind in the region — was reached in partnership with Yavapai Ranch, The Nature Conservancy, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the groups announced, marking a significant leap in Arizona's conservation efforts.

The Big Chino Aquifer, a critical water source nestled beneath this land, supplies essential water to the local communities of Prescott and Chino Valley and fuels the flow of the Verde River — a lifeline for Arizona's farms, wildlife, and recreational areas.

Until now, groundwater withdrawals in the area have gone unregulated, posing serious risks due to overuse and climate change. By preserving this land, the conservation easement limits development and unregulated pumping while maintaining sustainable agricultural practices that benefit both people and the planet.

This move could set a new standard for rural groundwater management. Supported by Land Advisors and a $23 million grant from the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, the project empowers local landowners to drive positive environmental impact in a way that reflects community values and needs.

Heather Reading, conservation division leader for Land Advisors, called it "a framework that provides a locally led solution to rural groundwater management" and a "much-needed alternative to state-mandated regulation."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The easement also preserves a significant slice of Arizona's landscape and heritage — Yavapai Ranch has been a working cattle ranch since 1868. This agreement ensures the survival of local grasslands, a critical habitat for the pronghorn antelope and other wildlife that make Big Chino Valley one of Arizona's most biodiverse regions.

Plus, keeping this land intact means that future generations can enjoy the Verde River, which supports everything from small-town irrigation to drinking water for 5 million people in Phoenix.

"By working together, we're able to protect water, wildlife, grasslands and preserve the family's ranching business," Jody Norris, The Nature Conservancy's land protection director, wrote in a release.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

In a state where water and land are often hotly contested, this conservation easement offers a refreshing reminder: Smart, sustainable solutions are possible when communities and conservationists work hand in hand.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.