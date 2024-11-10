  • Outdoors Outdoors

Arizona protects sprawling 1,900-acre piece of land from greedy developers: 'A much-needed alternative to state-mandated regulation'

This could set a new standard for rural groundwater management.

by Alexis McDonell
This could set a new standard for rural groundwater management.

Photo Credit: Yavapai Ranch

In a major move for conservation, nearly 1,900 acres of Arizona's Big Chino Valley are now protected from overdevelopment, securing local water resources and preserving essential habitats. 

This conservation easement — the first of its kind in the region — was reached in partnership with Yavapai Ranch, The Nature Conservancy, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the groups announced, marking a significant leap in Arizona's conservation efforts.

The Big Chino Aquifer, a critical water source nestled beneath this land, supplies essential water to the local communities of Prescott and Chino Valley and fuels the flow of the Verde River — a lifeline for Arizona's farms, wildlife, and recreational areas. 

Until now, groundwater withdrawals in the area have gone unregulated, posing serious risks due to overuse and climate change. By preserving this land, the conservation easement limits development and unregulated pumping while maintaining sustainable agricultural practices that benefit both people and the planet.

This move could set a new standard for rural groundwater management. Supported by Land Advisors and a $23 million grant from the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, the project empowers local landowners to drive positive environmental impact in a way that reflects community values and needs. 

Heather Reading, conservation division leader for Land Advisors, called it "a framework that provides a locally led solution to rural groundwater management" and a "much-needed alternative to state-mandated regulation."

Watch now: Expert explains why 'Google Street View' messaging works better than 'Google Earth' messaging

The easement also preserves a significant slice of Arizona's landscape and heritage — Yavapai Ranch has been a working cattle ranch since 1868. This agreement ensures the survival of local grasslands, a critical habitat for the pronghorn antelope and other wildlife that make Big Chino Valley one of Arizona's most biodiverse regions.

Plus, keeping this land intact means that future generations can enjoy the Verde River, which supports everything from small-town irrigation to drinking water for 5 million people in Phoenix.

"By working together, we're able to protect water, wildlife, grasslands and preserve the family's ranching business," Jody Norris, The Nature Conservancy's land protection director, wrote in a release

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only in some areas ☝️

🔘 No way 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

In a state where water and land are often hotly contested, this conservation easement offers a refreshing reminder: Smart, sustainable solutions are possible when communities and conservationists work hand in hand.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x