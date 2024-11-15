  • Business Business

Non-profit launches innovative tech to solve major issue with traditional disaster relief: 'There's a whole new conversation'

Gas generators are expensive and require users to continuously purchase fuel, which adds to their cost and can make users susceptible to fuel shortages.

by Tina Deines
Gas generators are expensive and require users to continuously purchase fuel, which adds to their cost and can make users susceptible to fuel shortages.

Photo Credit: Footprint Project

One New Orleans nonprofit is bringing solar to disaster relief in hopes of creating a wave of change, Reasons to be Cheerful reported.

The Footprint Project deploys solar-powered charging stations, water filtration systems, and other "climate tech" to post-disaster communities across the globe, according to the news site. For instance, the organization offered its help in Asheville, North Carolina, in the wake of Hurricane Helene — this was its biggest project to date.

Substituting clean-powered equipment for traditional systems has a slew of benefits, Reasons to be Cheerful explained. For one, gas generators are expensive and require users to continuously purchase fuel, which adds to their cost and can make users susceptible to fuel shortages. Plus, the burning of gas produces dangerous pollution that can trigger asthma attacks and respiratory issues. 

The burning of gas as a fuel is one of the main culprits for rising global temperatures, which is contributing to more severe and frequent natural disasters like Hurricane Helene in the first place.

Meanwhile, solar-powered generators are just one of a number of green solutions for disaster relief. For instance, some Ford F-150 Lightning owners reported using the truck's bidirectional charging to feed their EV battery's power into their homes following Helene. A few days after the storm hit, the company announced it was offering a complimentary home charger and free installation with the purchase or lease of one of its EVs. Plus, China has unveiled a giant hurricane-proof offshore wind turbine — such technology could help power communities in the wake of future disasters.

Will Heegaard, operations director for the Footprint Project, told Reasons to be Cheerful the deployment of green tech during disaster relief could help create a wave of change.

Watch now: Concerns grow as production of cult-classic condiment halts amid severe drought

"If we can get this sustainable tech in fast, then when the real rebuild happens, there's a whole new conversation that wouldn't have happened if we were just doing the same thing that we did every time," he told the site.

This isn't just conjecture — just take the example of Greensburg, Kansas, which became the country's "greenest city" following a deadly tornado in 2007. For instance, 10 wind turbines generate the town's energy, while many buildings sport solar panels, according to Yale Climate Connections

"People might be against some of this stuff, but when I tell them the library I work at has no utility bills, they can't really argue with that," local resident Tim Morton told YCC.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x