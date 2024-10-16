Passerby shares outrage after witnessing tourists ignore safety warnings at national park: 'Rangers showed up within a few minutes'

Another day, another Reddit post about a not-so-smart tourist in nature. A bystander snapped a photo of tourists near a mud volcano area, completely ignoring warning signs at Yellowstone National Park.

They posted the photo to Reddit and said, "NPS Rangers showed up within a few minutes."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were quick to call out the tourists.

"They think it's like Disney World and they could never get hurt," said one commenter.

"Common sense is not common. There's a reason there is nothing growing there," another Redditor said.

These stories are, unfortunately, a dime a dozen. Recently, some parkgoers had a close call with an elk while trying to take photos, and another group didn't exercise patience when driving by an elk during rutting season. Even more concerning, a couple of fitness influencers posted a video of themselves damaging a tree in a national park.

Veering off the designated path can be extremely dangerous. You could stumble across a wild animal or, in Yellowstone's case, a potentially lethal, naturally occurring material.

Yellowstone is home to more than 10,000 hydrothermal features, including geysers, hot springs, mud pots, and fumaroles — vents that emit volcanic gases. Yellowstone's National Park Service recommends staying on boardwalks and prohibits leaving trails in hydrothermal areas: "Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature."

There are some national parks where you can leave the trails, but it's recommended you take safety precautions and leave no trace — in other words, leave the wilderness as you found it.

The National Park Foundation, the nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, shares several tips to prepare for your next park visit. The foundation recommends planning ahead, knowing your limits, and packing properly.

When in doubt, stay on the path, follow signs, and don't leave anything behind.

